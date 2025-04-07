World

Russia ‘ready to do all it can’ to help resolve US-Iran nuclear tensions

Kremlin minister says Trump’s comments about bombing Iran only served to ‘complicate the situation’

07 April 2025 - 15:46
by Lucy Papachristou and Gleb Stolyarov
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Picture: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS
Moscow — The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was ready to do all it could to help resolve tensions between the US and Iran around Tehran’s nuclear programme, as Washington demands Tehran do a nuclear deal with it or be bombed.

Moscow has repeatedly offered to mediate between the two sides after warnings of military action against Iran by US President Donald Trump rattled nerves across the region.

“We are in constant consultations with our Iranian partners, including on the topic of the nuclear deal,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“This process will continue, including in the near future. And, of course, Russia is ready to make every effort, to do everything possible to contribute to this problem’s resolution by political and diplomatic means.”

During his first term, Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers that placed strict limits on Tehran’s disputed nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran says it needs nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and denies it is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.

Tehran has pushed back against Trump’s demands for direct talks, with a senior Iranian official issuing a warning over the weekend to neighbours that host US bases that they could be in the firing line.

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said last week that Trump’s comments about bombing Iran only served to “complicate the situation” and cautioned that strikes could be “catastrophic” for the wider region.

Russia has for the most part refrained from such sharp criticism of Trump.

President Vladimir Putin has moved quickly since Trump took office to repair relations with the US in a rapprochement viewed with concern by Ukraine and its European allies.

Moscow has also deepened ties with Tehran since the start of the full-scale conflict in Ukraine with the two signing a strategic partnership treaty in January.

Reuters

Iran wants indirect talks with US, warns neighbours hosting bases

Negotiations through Oman offer a chance to evaluate Washington’s seriousness about a political solution, source says
World
1 day ago

Russia says military force against Iran is unacceptable

Foreign ministry says Moscow condemns US threats and is committed to finding solutions to the Iran’s nuclear programme
World
4 days ago

Russia, Cuba and North Korea escape worst of Trump’s tariff wrath

White House cites a combination of sanctions, little bilateral trade and existing high tariffs
World
4 days ago

Russia condemns Trump threats to bomb Iran

Kremlin deputy says Trump's threats to bomb Iran have complicated the situation
World
6 days ago
