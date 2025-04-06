World

Pope Francis makes first appearance since leaving hospital

Pope comes out to greet Vatican crowds after celebrating Mass for the Catholic Church’s jubilee year

06 April 2025 - 14:30
by Joshua McElwee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Pope Francis appears for the first time since his return to the Vatican, on the day of a Mass for Jubilee of Sick and Health Care Workers in Saint Peter's square, at the Vatican on Sunday. Picture: Francesco Sforza
Pope Francis appears for the first time since his return to the Vatican, on the day of a Mass for Jubilee of Sick and Health Care Workers in Saint Peter's square, at the Vatican on Sunday. Picture: Francesco Sforza

Vatican City — Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since being discharged from hospital two weeks ago after treatment for double pneumonia, entering St Peter’s Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair to greet crowds.

Francis, 88, had been out of public view since March 23, when he had given a short greeting before leaving Rome’s Gemelli hospital after more than five weeks of treatment in the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

The pope, in a previously unannounced move, came out to the square shortly before noon at the end of the celebration of a Mass for the Catholic Church’s jubilee year.

Coming in front of the main altar for the service in bright sunshine, Francis waved to the crowds, before speaking briefly.

“Happy Sunday to everyone,” the pope said, speaking in a frail voice while receiving oxygen through a small hose under his nose. “Thank you so much.”

Reuters

‘Stable’ Pope Francis peaceful and resting after earlier breathing crisis

Vatican says 88-year-old pontiff’s condition has stabilised, promises full medical update on Sunday evening
World
1 month ago

Pope Francis holds Vatican work meeting in hospital

The 88-year-old pope spent his 12th day at Rome's Gemelli hospital on Tuesday
World
1 month ago

Critically ill Pope Francis had ‘tranquil’ night, Vatican says

Diocese of Rome announces a special Mass to pray for its leader, who has pneumonia in both lungs
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US starts raking in 10% tariff as world leaders ...
World / Americas
2.
EU seeks unity and best response to US tariffs
World / Europe
3.
Russian missiles strike Kyiv as Poland scrambles ...
World / Europe
4.
Taiwan proposes zero tariffs and pledges more ...
World
5.
‘We see you Vladimir Putin, we know what you are ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Pope Francis will need two months of rest

World

Pontiff approves three-year Catholic reform project

World / Europe

Pope responding to treatment, showing improvement, Vatican says

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.