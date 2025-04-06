Pope Francis appears for the first time since his return to the Vatican, on the day of a Mass for Jubilee of Sick and Health Care Workers in Saint Peter's square, at the Vatican on Sunday. Picture: Francesco Sforza
Vatican City — Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since being discharged from hospital two weeks ago after treatment for double pneumonia, entering St Peter’s Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair to greet crowds.
Francis, 88, had been out of public view since March 23, when he had given a short greeting before leaving Rome’s Gemelli hospital after more than five weeks of treatment in the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.
The pope, in a previously unannounced move, came out to the square shortly before noon at the end of the celebration of a Mass for the Catholic Church’s jubilee year.
Coming in front of the main altar for the service in bright sunshine, Francis waved to the crowds, before speaking briefly.
“Happy Sunday to everyone,” the pope said, speaking in a frail voice while receiving oxygen through a small hose under his nose. “Thank you so much.”
Pope Francis makes first appearance since leaving hospital
Pope comes out to greet Vatican crowds after celebrating Mass for the Catholic Church’s jubilee year
Vatican City — Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since being discharged from hospital two weeks ago after treatment for double pneumonia, entering St Peter’s Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair to greet crowds.
Francis, 88, had been out of public view since March 23, when he had given a short greeting before leaving Rome’s Gemelli hospital after more than five weeks of treatment in the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.
The pope, in a previously unannounced move, came out to the square shortly before noon at the end of the celebration of a Mass for the Catholic Church’s jubilee year.
Coming in front of the main altar for the service in bright sunshine, Francis waved to the crowds, before speaking briefly.
“Happy Sunday to everyone,” the pope said, speaking in a frail voice while receiving oxygen through a small hose under his nose. “Thank you so much.”
Reuters
‘Stable’ Pope Francis peaceful and resting after earlier breathing crisis
Pope Francis holds Vatican work meeting in hospital
Critically ill Pope Francis had ‘tranquil’ night, Vatican says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Pope Francis will need two months of rest
Pontiff approves three-year Catholic reform project
Pope responding to treatment, showing improvement, Vatican says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.