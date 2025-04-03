Russia says military force against Iran is unacceptable

A ship fires missiles at an undisclosed location, after US President Donald Trump launched military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released on March 15, 2025. Picture: US Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
Moscow — Russia said on Thursday that threats of military strikes against its ally Iran were unacceptable and warned that attacking the Islamic Republic could lead to potentially catastrophic results if nuclear installations were bombed.
US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Sunday with bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear programme, and the US has moved additional warplanes into the region.
Asked about Iran’s nuclear programme and the dangers in the present situation, Russia’s foreign ministry said that Moscow was committed to finding solutions to Iran’s nuclear programme which respected Tehran’s rights to peaceful nuclear energy.
“The use of military force by Iran’s opponents in the context of the settlement is illegal and unacceptable,” Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters.
“Threats from outside to bomb Iran’s nuclear infrastructure facilities will inevitably lead to an irreversible global catastrophe. These threats are simply unacceptable.”
Western powers accuse Iran of having a clandestine agenda to develop nuclear weapons capability by enriching uranium to a high level of fissile purity, above what they say is justifiable for a civilian atomic energy programme.
Tehran said its nuclear programme is wholly for civilian energy purposes.
Russia and Iran signed a “comprehensive strategic partnership agreement” in January, though there is no mutual defence clause. Under the agreement, if one party is attacked, the other will not help the aggressor.
Russia condemns US threats, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told Life magazine. Ryabkov said an attack on Iran could unfurl a broader open conflict in the Middle East.
“The consequences of this, especially if there are strikes on the nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region,” Ryabkov said.
Russia says military force against Iran is unacceptable
Foreign ministry says Moscow condemns US threats and is committed to finding solutions to the Iran’s nuclear programme
Reuters
