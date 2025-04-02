World

DRC commutes death sentences for three US citizens in failed coup

Americans among about 50 people who stood trial last year after botched attempt to overthrow DRC government

02 April 2025 - 17:06
by Ange Kasongo, Sonia Rolley and Stanis Bujakera
Benjamin Zalman Polun, Marcel Malanga and Taylor Thompson, American citizens sentenced for taking part in an alleged coup bid in the Democratic Republic of Congo, their trial in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, September 13 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JUSTIN MAKANGARA
Benjamin Zalman Polun, Marcel Malanga and Taylor Thompson, American citizens sentenced for taking part in an alleged coup bid in the Democratic Republic of Congo, their trial in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, September 13 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JUSTIN MAKANGARA

Kinshasa — The death sentences of three US citizens convicted for their role in a failed coup in Democratic Republic of Congo last year have been commuted to life imprisonment, the presidency said, ahead of a visit by the new US senior adviser for Africa.

The Americans were among some 50 people, including US, British, Canadian, Belgian and DRC citizens, who stood trial last year after the botched attempt to overthrow the government in May.

A total of 37 defendants were sentenced to death by a military court in September, including US citizens Marcel Malanga, Tyler Thompson and Benjamin Zalman-Polun.

All three were found guilty of criminal conspiracy, terrorism and other charges.

They denied any wrongdoing and unsuccessfully appealed against the verdict. But DRC’s justice ministry then proposed a pardon, which the public prosecutor requested from the presidency.

President Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday signed three orders to commute their sentences to life in prison, his spokesperson Tina Salama said on national television.

“This presidential pardon is a first step that promises major changes in the future,” one of Malanga’s lawyers, Ckiness Ciamba, said by telephone.

Relatives of Malanga and a lawyer for Zalman-Polun did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Thompson’s parents declined to speak on the record.

Marcel Malanga is the son of US-based DRC politician Christian Malanga, who led the armed men who briefly occupied an office of the presidency in the capital Kinshasa on May 19 before security forces killed him.

Thompson is a friend of Marcel Malanga, who played high school football with him in Utah. Both are in their 20s. Zalman-Polun was a business associate of Christian Malanga.

Their sentences were commuted ahead of a trip to Congo by the newly appointed US senior adviser for Africa, Massad Boulos.

Boulos, the father-in-law of US President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany, will travel to DRC , Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda from April 3, the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

He will seek to advance efforts for peace in east DRC, where a Rwanda-backed rebellion is raging, and promote US private sector investment in the region.

Reuters

M23 rebels say they will withdraw from seized DRC town to boost peace drive

Government says it hopes the move will be translated into concrete action, after M23 pulled out of talks
World
1 week ago

DRC conflict shutters Heineken brewery, cripples economy

At his bar in Bukavu — a city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo overrun by rebels last month — Adolphe Amani dipped into his dwindling stock of ...
Business
1 week ago

War gains give M23 rebels upper hand in DRC peace talks

Battlefield advantage and sanctions on Rwanda made group snub discussions, academic says
World
2 weeks ago
