Kremlin says Russia, US working on Ukraine peace moves after Trump sanctions threat

Servicemen of 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attend a training, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location in the east of Ukraine. Picture: UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES
Moscow — The Kremlin said on Monday, after US President Donald Trump said he was “pissed off” with Vladimir Putin, that the US and Russia were working on ideas around a possible peace settlement in Ukraine and on building bilateral ties.
Trump told NBC News on Sunday he was very angry after the Russian president last week criticised the credibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership, the television network reported.
Trump said he would be forced to impose secondary tariffs of 25% to 50% on buyers of Russian oil if he felt Moscow was blocking his efforts to end the war in Ukraine. China and India are big buyers of Russian oil.
Asked about Trump’s comments, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was continuing to work with Washington and that Putin remained open to contacts with Trump.
A call between Trump and Putin could be set up at short notice if necessary, though no call was scheduled for this week, he said.
“We are continuing to work with the American side, first of all, to build our bilateral relations, which were badly damaged during the previous administration,” Peskov said.
“And we are also working on the implementation of some ideas related to the Ukrainian settlement. This work is under way, but so far there are no specifics that we could or should tell you about. This is a time-consuming process, probably due to its complexity.”
Since taking office in January, Trump has adopted a more conciliatory stance towards Russia that has left Western allies wary as he tries to broker an end to the war in Ukraine.
His comments about Putin on Sunday reflect his growing frustration about the lack of movement on a ceasefire.
“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault… I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump said.
“That would be, that if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the US,” Trump said. “There will be a 25% tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil.”
Trump later told reporters he was disappointed with Putin but added: “I think we are making progress, step by step.”
Trump said he could impose the new trade measures within a month.
Reuters
