A person walks through a village razed in last week's wildfire, n Uiseong, South Korea, March 28 2025. Picture: CHUNG UNG-JUN/GETTY IMAGES
Seoul — South Korean police said on Sunday they booked a man suspected of starting what grew into the country’s largest wildfire, killing at least 26 people and razing thousands of buildings including historic temples.
Authorities believe the man, who is in his 50s, began the fire in southeastern Uiseong County when he performed an ancestral rite at a family grave on March 22, a Gyeongbuk provincial police official said.
In South Korea’s legal system booking, where information about a suspect is entered into the system, involves registering the suspect but may not coincide with an immediate arrest or charges. Yonhap news agency said the man had denied the allegations.
The fire scorched about 48,000ha, destroyed about 4,000 structures and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate. By Friday the blaze was largely contained though firefighters were still battling small outbreaks on Saturday.
The Uiseong fire as well as separate blazes across the country last week left at least 30 people dead and sparked calls for national reforms to better tackle such disasters, which experts say are being worsened by climate change.
The forest service said on Sunday another wildfire broke out in a southern area near Suncheonsi, and authorities had deployed 23 fire trucks, four helicopters and 123 firefighters.
Ancestral rite may have led to deadly fire in South Korea
Seoul — South Korean police said on Sunday they booked a man suspected of starting what grew into the country’s largest wildfire, killing at least 26 people and razing thousands of buildings including historic temples.
Authorities believe the man, who is in his 50s, began the fire in southeastern Uiseong County when he performed an ancestral rite at a family grave on March 22, a Gyeongbuk provincial police official said.
In South Korea’s legal system booking, where information about a suspect is entered into the system, involves registering the suspect but may not coincide with an immediate arrest or charges. Yonhap news agency said the man had denied the allegations.
The fire scorched about 48,000ha, destroyed about 4,000 structures and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate. By Friday the blaze was largely contained though firefighters were still battling small outbreaks on Saturday.
The Uiseong fire as well as separate blazes across the country last week left at least 30 people dead and sparked calls for national reforms to better tackle such disasters, which experts say are being worsened by climate change.
The forest service said on Sunday another wildfire broke out in a southern area near Suncheonsi, and authorities had deployed 23 fire trucks, four helicopters and 123 firefighters.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.