French president Macron takes a dig at Trump over Lesotho
Emanuel Macron emphasises to King Letsie France is well aware of the nation he rules after Trump mocking
28 March 2025 - 05:00
French President Emanuel Macron took a swipe at US President Donald Trump on Thursday evening, warmly acknowledging Lesotho’s King Letsie III’s presence at the Nutrition for Growth summit in Paris and emphasising that France was well aware of the nation he rules.
“We are happy to have you here, and we are fairly sure your country does exist, and it is a good thing to send (it) funds that are properly used,” Macron said via a translator...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.