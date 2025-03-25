World

UN staff in Gaza cut by a third due to safety concerns

Secretary-general Antonio Guterres doesn’t have power to guarantee safety of staff, says UN spokesperson

25 March 2025 - 16:51
by Olivia Le Poidevin and Emma Farge
Palestinians make their way with belongings as they flee their homes, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. Picture: Mahmoud Issa
Geneva — The UN is cutting its international staff in Gaza by about a third, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing safety concerns.

“We are trying to reduce the number of international staff by about one third and this is really because the secretary-general (Antonio Guterres) doesn’t have the power of guaranteeing the safety of UN staff,” UN spokesperson Alessandra Vellucci told a Geneva press briefing, saying that this meant about 30 of 100 international staff.

The agencies affected included the World Food Programme, the World Health Organisation and the UN children’s agency, she added.

Reuters

