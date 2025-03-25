World

Indonesia to join multilateral Brics bank, president says

President Subianto says joining NDB as a member will help his country accelerate its economic transformation

25 March 2025 - 20:39
by Stefanno Sulaiman
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Picture: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Picture: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Jakarta — Indonesia will join New Development Bank, a multilateral bank developed by Brics member nations, President Prabowo Subianto said on Tuesday.

Joining NDB as a member would help Indonesia accelerate its economic transformation, Prabowo said. The Brics group also includes Brazil, Russia, SA, China, India, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Prabowo made the announcement during a visit by NDB president and former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff.

Rousseff said the bank is interested in collaborating in sectors such as renewable energy and biodiesel, as well as technological development.

Prabowo has presented dozens of projects for potential partnership with NDB, Rousseff told reporters.

Reuters

Indonesia’s new $900bn sovereign fund hires US heavyweights

New fund is Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s main vehicle to achieve 8% economic growth target by 2029
World
1 day ago

India open to tariff cuts on more than half of US imports to shield exports, sources say

Delhi wants to mitigate the impact of US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal worldwide tariffs set to take effect from April 2
World
7 hours ago

SONJA BOSHOFF: Why industrialisation must return to the heart of G20 agenda

The process can unlock economic growth, create jobs, drive innovation and build resilience in developing nations
Opinion
19 hours ago

SA turns to China to fill climate funding gap after US withdrawal

Fitch research unit says China and other JETP members could step in
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Countries buying Venezuela oil to pay 25% tariff ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump’s aid funding cuts are already affecting ...
World / Africa
3.
JD Vance’s wife and Trump delegation to visit ...
World / Americas
4.
Canada’s Carney calls snap election for mandate ...
World / Americas
5.
UK’s Heathrow says it had to halt airport ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Trump may need Brics nations to help him fulfil campaign ...

Opinion

MICHAEL AVERY: When an SA diplomat plays suicide bomber

Opinion / Columnists

SHAWN HAGEDORN: SA’s growth channels are narrowing

Opinion / Columnists

BIG READ: Trump’s revolt has just begun

Life

ERNST VAN BILJON: Tariffs, Agoa and the shifting global landscape in SA-US trade

Opinion

Aims of Brics’ climate leadership hang on healing deep divides

National

Brics leads plan to protect natural world by raising $200bn a year

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.