Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
Beijing — Chinese President Xi Jinping has declined an invitation to visit Brussels for a summit to mark the 50th anniversary of EU-China diplomatic ties, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Beijing told EU officials that premier Li Qiang would meet the presidents of the European Council and commission instead of Xi, the FT said, citing two people familiar with the matter whom it did not identify.
The Chinese premier usually attends the summit when it is held in Brussels, while the president hosts it in Beijing, but the EU wants Xi to attend to commemorate half a century of relations between Beijing and the bloc, the newspaper said.
Tensions between Brussels and Beijing have grown since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the EU accusing China of backing the Kremlin, the FT said. Last year, the EU also imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports.
China’s foreign ministry and the EU did not immediately respond to a Reuters requests for comment.
“Informal discussions are ongoing, both about setting the date for the EU-China summit this year and the level of representation,” an EU official told the newspaper, while the Chinese ministry was quoted as saying it did not have any information to provide on the matter.
China, the world’s second-biggest economy, and the EU, its third-largest, spent most of 2024 exchanging barbs over allegations of overcapacity, illegal subsidies and dumping in each other’s markets.
In October, the EU imposed double-digit tariffs on China-made electric vehicles after an anti-subsidy investigation, in addition to its standard car import duty of 10%. The move drew loud protests from Beijing, which in return, raised market entry barriers for certain EU products such as brandy.
Xi rejects EU request to attend summit, FT reports
Chinese premier to stand in for president at summit to mark 50th anniversary of EU-China diplomatic ties
Beijing — Chinese President Xi Jinping has declined an invitation to visit Brussels for a summit to mark the 50th anniversary of EU-China diplomatic ties, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Beijing told EU officials that premier Li Qiang would meet the presidents of the European Council and commission instead of Xi, the FT said, citing two people familiar with the matter whom it did not identify.
The Chinese premier usually attends the summit when it is held in Brussels, while the president hosts it in Beijing, but the EU wants Xi to attend to commemorate half a century of relations between Beijing and the bloc, the newspaper said.
Tensions between Brussels and Beijing have grown since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the EU accusing China of backing the Kremlin, the FT said. Last year, the EU also imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports.
China’s foreign ministry and the EU did not immediately respond to a Reuters requests for comment.
“Informal discussions are ongoing, both about setting the date for the EU-China summit this year and the level of representation,” an EU official told the newspaper, while the Chinese ministry was quoted as saying it did not have any information to provide on the matter.
China, the world’s second-biggest economy, and the EU, its third-largest, spent most of 2024 exchanging barbs over allegations of overcapacity, illegal subsidies and dumping in each other’s markets.
In October, the EU imposed double-digit tariffs on China-made electric vehicles after an anti-subsidy investigation, in addition to its standard car import duty of 10%. The move drew loud protests from Beijing, which in return, raised market entry barriers for certain EU products such as brandy.
Reuters
SA turns to China to fill climate funding gap after US withdrawal
Gazprom pressured as Europe abandons Russian gas
China ‘won’t be bullied’: Beijing slaps retaliatory levies on US agriculture goods
‘No limits’ to Russia-China partnership, Xi Jinping assures Putin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EU rallies behind SA with R94bn amid Trump’s confrontations
Threat of 200% wine tariff if EU sticks to its whiskey counter-tariff
Russia warns on EU defence spending hike
Trump threatens to escalate a global trade war
Gazprom pressured as Europe abandons Russian gas
UK unlikely to fight back after Trump imposes steel tariffs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.