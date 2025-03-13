World

UK PM Starmer says tanker crash aftermath ‘reasonably contained’

Portuguese-flagged container ship crashed at close to full speed into the anchored US ship Stena Immaculate

13 March 2025 - 15:32
by William James
The damaged cargo ship Solong after it collided with the Stena Immaculate oil tanker ship, as seen from Saltfleet, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
The damaged cargo ship Solong after it collided with the Stena Immaculate oil tanker ship, as seen from Saltfleet, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

London — The aftermath of a tanker crash off the English coast earlier this week is “reasonably contained,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday as fears of an environmental disaster eased and focus turned to finding out how the incident happened.

One crew member is presumed dead after the Solong, a Portuguese-flagged container ship, crashed at close to full speed on Monday into the Stena Immaculate, an anchored tanker that was carrying US military jet fuel.

The collision caused huge fires and explosions, and spilt jet fuel into the sea. The tanker remains at anchor with a gaping hole in its side, while the badly burnt container ship has been stabilised after early fears it could sink.

“At the moment the situation is reasonably contained,” Starmer said. “In terms of the cause of it, that’s yet to be determined. There’s a process in place ... but we have to get the bottom of it.”

Initial concerns of an environmental disaster have subsided with preliminary assessments showing the jet fuel had mostly burnt off and there was no sign of other leaks from either ship.

The Solong’s captain, a Russian national, was in custody on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after his arrest on Tuesday. That offence relates to situations where a death results from a grossly negligent act or omission.

A judge granted detectives an extra 36 hours to question the captain, local police said in a statement.

All 36 other crew members from the vessels survived the incident and were brought to shore.

Britain’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said in a separate statement it would lead the safety investigation, seeking to establish the cause of the incident and how to prevent similar crashes happening again.

The MAIB said it would inspect both vessels and retrieve voyage data recorders once it was safe to do so. Its inquiries would include looking at the “fatigue management” of crews, navigational practices and weather conditions.

Reuters

Captain of container ship involved in UK tanker crash arrested

US tanker spills jet fuel after collision with cargo ship but neither vessel is now expected to sink
World
2 days ago

Fuel tanker and container ship ablaze off UK coast after crash

Risk of environmental harm due to spill near protected seabird colonies
World
2 days ago

Captain of container ship involved in North Sea crash a Russian

Crash ship’s 59-year-old master remains in custody but fears over environmental impact ease
World
22 hours ago
