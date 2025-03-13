Threat of 200% wine tariff if EU sticks to its whiskey counter-tariff

American wine bottles are covered from view with black fabric after some were removed from the shelves at the BC Liquor store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada March 10, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would put a 200% wine tariff on all wines and other alcoholic products coming out of the EU if the bloc did not remove its tariff on whiskey.
The European Commission said on Wednesday that it will impose counter tariffs on €26-billion worth of US goods from next month, ramping up a global trade war in response to blanket US tariffs on steel and aluminum.
The EU executive said, however, that it remained open to negotiations and considered higher tariffs in no one’s interest.
Trump raised the ante in a social media post on Thursday.
“The EU, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the world, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the US, has just put a nasty 50% tariff on whiskey,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“If this tariff is not removed immediately, the US will shortly place a 200% tariff on all wines, champagnes & alcoholic products coming out of France and other EU represented countries. This will be great for the wine and champagne businesses in the US.”
US stock futures moved lower and shares of European spirits makers shares dropped.
The European Commission said it will end its current suspension of tariffs on US products on April 1 and that its tariffs will be fully in place by April 13.
Reuters
