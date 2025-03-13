Business Day TV speaks to Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth
Toronto/Ottawa — Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada’s next prime minister on Friday morning, marking the final day of Justin Trudeau’s more than nine years in power.
Governor-general Mary Simon would preside over the swearing-in of Carney and his cabinet ministers on Friday at 11am, her office said in a statement.
Carney, a former central banker who led the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, was elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on Sunday. He will become Canada’s 24th prime minister.
Carney will take over at a tumultuous time in Canada, which is in the midst of a trade war with longtime ally the US under President Donald Trump and must hold a general election soon.
Carney’s new cabinet could be about half the size of Trudeau’s executive, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
The cabinet was expected to have between 15 and 20 ministers, down from 37 including the prime minister, the report added, citing a source.
Reuters
Mark Carney to be sworn in as prime minister of Canada on Friday
The former central banker was elected leader of the Liberal Party and will become the country’s 24th prime minister
