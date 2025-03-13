World

Mark Carney to be sworn in as prime minister of Canada on Friday

The former central banker was elected leader of the Liberal Party and will become the country’s 24th prime minister

13 March 2025 - 14:43
by Ryan Patrick Jones and David Ljunggren
Canada's Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney arrives on Parliament Hill, after being elected leader of the Liberal Party the previous day, in Ottawa, Ontario. Picture: REUTERS/Blair Gable
Toronto/Ottawa — Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada’s next prime minister on Friday morning, marking the final day of Justin Trudeau’s more than nine years in power.

Governor-general Mary Simon would preside over the swearing-in of Carney and his cabinet ministers on Friday at 11am, her office said in a statement.

Carney, a former central banker who led the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, was elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on Sunday. He will become Canada’s 24th prime minister.

Carney will take over at a tumultuous time in Canada, which is in the midst of a trade war with longtime ally the US under President Donald Trump and must hold a general election soon.

Carney’s new cabinet could be about half the size of Trudeau’s executive, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The cabinet was expected to have between 15 and 20 ministers, down from 37 including the prime minister, the report added, citing a source.

Reuters

