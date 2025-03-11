WHO slimming down in response to US cuts, memo shows

The World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Geneva — The World Health Organisation has begun fixing priorities and announced a one-year limit on staff contracts, an internal memo showed on Tuesday, as it aims to ensure its survival after the US withdrew in January.
The memo, dated March 10 and signed by WHO’s assistant director-general Raul Thomas, laid out further cost-cutting measures — the latest in a series of such steps since US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal announcement.
Washington, which was instrumental in helping set up the agency after World War 2 and has been one of its most active members, is by far the UN health agency’s biggest financial backer, contributing about 18% of its overall funding.
Senior WHO officials have begun “prioritisation” work over the past three weeks to make the global health agency sustainable, the document says.
“While operating in an extremely fluid environment, the WHO’s senior management are working to navigate these shifting tides by undertaking a prioritisation process,” the memo said.
“Their work will ensure that every resource is directed towards the most pressing priorities while preserving WHO’s ability to make a lasting impact,” it said.
It added that staff are working to secure additional funding from countries, private donors and philanthropists, without saying if these efforts had been successful.
It stopped short of announcing immediate staff cuts but said that “given the magnitude of the challenges we face, some difficult decisions are unavoidable.”
WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a press briefing that, even before US funding cuts, the agency was undergoing a transformation to shift resources away from its Geneva headquarters and into recipient countries.
“So what’s really been happening is a big transfer of funding and staffing and commitment at country level away from HQ,” she said. “It has been a slow process and for sure, the cold winds of economic rationalisation are speeding that up.”
WHO documents show the UN agency has over a quarter of its 9,473 staff based in its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, one of the most expensive cities in the world.
