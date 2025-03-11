Kenya HIV patients left stranded by US aid freeze

People protest USAID cuts in Washington, DC. Picture: Kent Nishimura
Nairobi — The health clinic where Alice Okwirry collects her HIV medication in Kenya’s capital has been rationing supplies of antiretrovirals (ARVs) to one-month refills since the US government froze foreign aid.
On the outskirts of the city, meanwhile, millions of life-saving doses sit on the shelves of a warehouse, unused and unreachable.
The clinic is a half-hour's drive from the warehouse, but for Okwirry, they may as well be an ocean apart.
Without US funding, distribution from the warehouse, which stocks all US government-donated HIV medicine to Kenya, has ceased, leaving supplies of some drugs worryingly low, according to a former official with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and a health official in Kenya.
The 90-day foreign aid freeze, ordered by President Donald Trump after taking office on January 20, has upended the global supply chain for medical products to fight HIV and other diseases. It is also blocking the distribution of drugs that have reached their destination countries.
“I was just seeing death now coming,” said 50-year-old Okwirry who was diagnosed with HIV in 2008 and has a 15-year-old daughter, Chichi, who is also HIV-positive.
Okwirry used to receive six-month supplies of ARVs from the clinic but now can only get one month.
“I told Chichi: ‘What about if you hear the drugs are doomed?’” Okwirry said, growing emotional. “She told me: ‘Mom, I’ll be leaning on you.’”
The state department issued a waiver last month exempting funding for HIV treatment from the freeze.
But the USAID payments system in Kenya is down after the cuts, meaning contractors who implement the programmes cannot be paid, said Mackenzie Knowles-Coursin, who was the deputy head of communications for USAID, East Africa, until resigning on February 3 in protest at the dismantling of the agency.
“Projects are left wondering: ‘Well, how am I going to resume activities if you’re not paying me money?’” he said. “The waivers that have been given are really waivers on paper.”
Officials in Washington have not authorised the release of money required to distribute the $34m worth of medicine and equipment at the warehouse in Kenya, he added.
According to a Kenyan government document seen by Reuters, about $10m is needed for that distribution. The Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS), the Christian charity that runs the warehouse, supplies drugs to about 2,000 clinics nationwide, its website says.
Knowles-Coursin said the commodities at the warehouse include 2.5-million bottles of ARVs, 750,000 HIV test kits and 500,000 malaria treatments.
USAID referred a request for comment to the state department, which did not respond. MEDS did not respond to requests for comment.
Kenya’s health minister, Deborah Barasa, said she expected her government to mobilise funds to allow the supplies at MEDS to be released within two to four weeks.
“We have identified the resources that are required,” she said.
‘Fear and anxiety’
Kenya has the seventh-largest number of people living with HIV — about 1.4-million — according to World Health Organisation data. The President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), the main US vehicle for funding HIV treatment, supplies about 40% of Kenya's HIV drugs and supplies.
A health official in Kenya, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter, said stocks of two critical HIV treatments, Dolutegravir and nevirapine, were low but the official did not know exactly how much remained nationwide.
Dolutegravir is often used to treat co-infections of HIV and tuberculosis. Nevirapine is often used to prevent mother-to-child transmission.
Barasa said there would be enough Dolutegravir to last five months and nevirapine to last eight months once the MEDS stocks were released.
For the time being, some patients can only get refills of their ARVS for one week at a time, said Nelson Otwoma, director of the National Empowerment Network of People Living with HIV/Aids in Kenya.
Legal action aiming to compel the Trump administration to restore funding for humanitarian programmes and reinstate thousands of fired or furloughed USAID workers are working their way through US courts.
On Monday, secretary of state Marco Rubio said the administration has cancelled more than 80% of all USAID programmes.
The Kenyan government’s council on syndemic diseases estimated in an internal brief last month, seen by the Reuters, that the US cuts had created funding gaps of about $80m.
Finance minister John Mbadi told senators last week the government was reviewing whether to allocate emergency funding to compensate for US aid cuts before it delivers the 2025/26 budget in the coming months.
Kenya HIV patients left stranded by US aid freeze
$34m worth of medicine and equipment stuck in Kenya warehouse despite state department’s exemption of funding for HIV treatment
Nairobi — The health clinic where Alice Okwirry collects her HIV medication in Kenya’s capital has been rationing supplies of antiretrovirals (ARVs) to one-month refills since the US government froze foreign aid.
On the outskirts of the city, meanwhile, millions of life-saving doses sit on the shelves of a warehouse, unused and unreachable.
The clinic is a half-hour's drive from the warehouse, but for Okwirry, they may as well be an ocean apart.
Without US funding, distribution from the warehouse, which stocks all US government-donated HIV medicine to Kenya, has ceased, leaving supplies of some drugs worryingly low, according to a former official with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and a health official in Kenya.
The 90-day foreign aid freeze, ordered by President Donald Trump after taking office on January 20, has upended the global supply chain for medical products to fight HIV and other diseases. It is also blocking the distribution of drugs that have reached their destination countries.
“I was just seeing death now coming,” said 50-year-old Okwirry who was diagnosed with HIV in 2008 and has a 15-year-old daughter, Chichi, who is also HIV-positive.
Okwirry used to receive six-month supplies of ARVs from the clinic but now can only get one month.
“I told Chichi: ‘What about if you hear the drugs are doomed?’” Okwirry said, growing emotional. “She told me: ‘Mom, I’ll be leaning on you.’”
The state department issued a waiver last month exempting funding for HIV treatment from the freeze.
But the USAID payments system in Kenya is down after the cuts, meaning contractors who implement the programmes cannot be paid, said Mackenzie Knowles-Coursin, who was the deputy head of communications for USAID, East Africa, until resigning on February 3 in protest at the dismantling of the agency.
“Projects are left wondering: ‘Well, how am I going to resume activities if you’re not paying me money?’” he said. “The waivers that have been given are really waivers on paper.”
Officials in Washington have not authorised the release of money required to distribute the $34m worth of medicine and equipment at the warehouse in Kenya, he added.
According to a Kenyan government document seen by Reuters, about $10m is needed for that distribution. The Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS), the Christian charity that runs the warehouse, supplies drugs to about 2,000 clinics nationwide, its website says.
Knowles-Coursin said the commodities at the warehouse include 2.5-million bottles of ARVs, 750,000 HIV test kits and 500,000 malaria treatments.
USAID referred a request for comment to the state department, which did not respond. MEDS did not respond to requests for comment.
Kenya’s health minister, Deborah Barasa, said she expected her government to mobilise funds to allow the supplies at MEDS to be released within two to four weeks.
“We have identified the resources that are required,” she said.
‘Fear and anxiety’
Kenya has the seventh-largest number of people living with HIV — about 1.4-million — according to World Health Organisation data. The President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), the main US vehicle for funding HIV treatment, supplies about 40% of Kenya's HIV drugs and supplies.
A health official in Kenya, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter, said stocks of two critical HIV treatments, Dolutegravir and nevirapine, were low but the official did not know exactly how much remained nationwide.
Dolutegravir is often used to treat co-infections of HIV and tuberculosis. Nevirapine is often used to prevent mother-to-child transmission.
Barasa said there would be enough Dolutegravir to last five months and nevirapine to last eight months once the MEDS stocks were released.
For the time being, some patients can only get refills of their ARVS for one week at a time, said Nelson Otwoma, director of the National Empowerment Network of People Living with HIV/Aids in Kenya.
Legal action aiming to compel the Trump administration to restore funding for humanitarian programmes and reinstate thousands of fired or furloughed USAID workers are working their way through US courts.
On Monday, secretary of state Marco Rubio said the administration has cancelled more than 80% of all USAID programmes.
The Kenyan government’s council on syndemic diseases estimated in an internal brief last month, seen by the Reuters, that the US cuts had created funding gaps of about $80m.
Finance minister John Mbadi told senators last week the government was reviewing whether to allocate emergency funding to compensate for US aid cuts before it delivers the 2025/26 budget in the coming months.
Reuters
MPs warn of fiscal shocks due to US aid cuts
$200m TB research programme derailed by US funding cuts
PODCAST: Trump slashed HIV projects. Will the US kill the fund that fed them too?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.