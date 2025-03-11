World

Captain of container ship involved in UK tanker crash arrested

US tanker spills jet fuel after collision with cargo ship but neither vessel is now expected to sink

11 March 2025 - 15:09
UPDATED 11 March 2025 - 21:34
by Phil Noble
Water flows through the damaged hull of Stena Immaculate oil tanker after it collided with a cargo ship off the northeastern coast of England. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Water flows through the damaged hull of Stena Immaculate oil tanker after it collided with a cargo ship off the northeastern coast of England. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Withernsea, England — British police arrested the captain of a cargo ship on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter on Tuesday, a day after the vessel crashed into a tanker carrying US military jet fuel off the east coast of England, leaving both vessels badly damaged.

The tanker, Stena Immaculate, which carries jet fuel for the US military, was at anchor on Monday when it was struck by the smaller Solong, causing huge fires and explosions, releasing fuel into the sea and potentially posing a danger to wildlife.

Neither vessel is now expected to sink, transport minister Heidi Alexander said in a statement after an earlier assessment had said the Solong was unlikely to remain afloat.

One crew member from the Portuguese-flagged Solong is assumed dead, maritime minister Mike Kane told parliament. Thirty-six people were brought ashore after the incident and no others remain missing, the coastguard said.

“We have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision,” police said in a statement.

The ship’s owner, Ernst Russ, said the arrested man was the ship’s captain, or master. “The master and our entire team are actively assisting with the investigations,” Russ said.

Aerial video on Tuesday showed a gaping hole in Stena Immaculate’s hull, with fire damage along its length, though the flames that engulfed it after the collision appeared to have subsided.

The Solong appeared badly burnt and smouldering. The coastguard said a 1km exclusion zone had been placed around both vessels.

“Early indications suggest that both vessels are now expected to stay afloat and that the Solong can be towed away from the shore, and salvage operations can get under way,” Alexander said after a meeting with the coastguard agency.

Owners of the Solong said the vessel was not carrying sodium cyanide, contrary to an earlier report from maritime data provider Lloyd’s list intelligence, which cited the local coastguard, but conservation groups said the environmental impact from the spillage of jet fuel could prove wide reaching.

The Solong owners said they were monitoring four containers which had previously been used to store sodium cyanide.

The surrounding area is home to large colonies of protected seabirds including puffins and gannets as well as a delicate coastal ecosystem.

Dutch marine provider Boskalis, appointed to salvage the Stena Immaculate tanker, said four ships carrying foam and extinguishing agents were heading to the scene.

Authorities are ready to deploy equipment to minimise pollution at sea, including spray dispersants for oil spills and containment booms, if required, the British government said.

The potential environmental impact remains under assessment.

Local legislator Graham Stuart said most of the spilt jet fuel appeared now to have burnt off and there was no sign of either ship leaking engine oil.

“Risks remain, however. It’s possible that heavy engine oil could yet leak,” Stuart said on X.

Conservation groups have warned of possible risks including the immediate poisoning of wildlife, damage to habitats on land and the longer-term accumulation of toxins within food chains.

Authorities said the risk to public health was very low.

The operators of the vessels and maritime authorities have yet to offer an explanation of why multiple safety systems on board modern vessels failed to prevent Monday’s collision.

Data from maritime analytics website MarineTraffic showed the 183m (600ft) Stena Immaculate was anchored off Immingham, northeast England, when it was struck by the 140m (460ft) Solong, which was en route to Rotterdam.

The Solong was sailing at cruise speed and close to the maximum of around 18-19 knots, shipping sources said, and the vessel had sailed through the same area on past voyages.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said there was currently no suggestion of “foul play”.

The Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks, but it was unclear how much of it was spilt after at least one tank was hit, Crowley, the US logistics group which operated the vessel, said on Monday.

While Britain’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch will gather initial evidence, overall responsibility for investigating the crash lies with the US and Portuguese authorities, the flag states of the vessels.

Update: March 11 2025
This story has been updated with new information.

Reuters

Georgescu barred from Romania’s May presidential election

Supporters call for freedom of far-right pro-Russian candidate and scuffle with police
World
2 days ago

Britons give PM Starmer a poll boost as he steps up Ukraine diplomacy

An Ipsos UK poll shows 30% of Britons think Starmer is doing a good job, though 45% say he is doing a bad job
World
2 days ago

World War 2 bomb found on tracks near major Paris train station

Gare du Nord is the world’s third-busiest train station
World
4 days ago

Norway to more than double aid to Ukraine

Nordic nation will also increase defence spending in response to US freezing military support
World
5 days ago

ECB keeps door open to more easing after cutting interest rates

Looming trade war and plans to boost military spending drive Europe’s biggest economic policy upheaval in decades
World
5 days ago

Macron’s war talk a threat against Russia, says Lavrov

Kremlin rejects French president’s proposal to send Nato peacekeepers to Ukraine
World
5 days ago

Russian missile kills four, wounds 32 in Zelensky’s home town

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, says Russia is continuing its ‘energy terror of Odesa region’
World
5 days ago
