World

Pope Francis showing gradual improvement, Vatican says

After more than three weeks in hospital, doctors are maintaining a ‘guarded’ prognosis for the pontiff

09 March 2025 - 15:10
by Joshua McElwee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Pope Francis. Picture: VATICAN MEDIA/SIMONE RISOLUTI/­HANDOUT via REUTERS
Pope Francis. Picture: VATICAN MEDIA/SIMONE RISOLUTI/­HANDOUT via REUTERS

Vatican City — Pope Francis is showing a “good response” to his treatment in hospital for double pneumonia and his overall condition is gradually improving, the Vatican said on Saturday.

Francis, 88, has been in Rome’s Gemelli hospital for more than three weeks with a severe respiratory infection that has required continuously evolving treatment.

“The clinical condition of the holy father in recent days has remained stable and, consequently, indicates a good response to the treatment,” the latest detailed medical update said.

The pope, it said, has continued to have no fever and his blood tests have remained stable.

Though the doctors said they had seen “a gradual, slight improvement” in the pope’s overall condition, they maintained a guarded prognosis “to ensure these initial improvements continue in the coming days”.

The pope is continuing to receive oxygen to help with his breathing, the Vatican press office said. During the day, he uses a small oxygen hose under his nose. At night, he has been using non-invasive mechanical ventilation as he sleeps.

Francis has experienced several bouts of ill health over the last two years and is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection in both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe.

Francis has not been seen in public since entering hospital, his longest such absence since his papacy started nearly 12 years ago.

The pope’s doctors have not said how long the treatment might last. He will miss a weekly prayer with pilgrims for the fourth week in a row on Sunday, the Vatican said.

Doctors not involved in Francis’ care have said the pope is likely to face a long, fraught road to recovery, given his age and other long-standing medical conditions.

Reuters

 

Recovering Pope Francis unlikely to resign, says biographers

Pope no longer needs ventilation after respiratory crisis, Vatican says
World
5 days ago

‘Stable’ Pope Francis peaceful and resting after earlier breathing crisis

Vatican says 88-year-old pontiff’s condition has stabilised, promises full medical update on Sunday evening
World
1 week ago

Pope Francis holds Vatican work meeting in hospital

The 88-year-old pope spent his 12th day at Rome's Gemelli hospital on Tuesday
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump delays Mexico and Canada tariffs for a month
World / Americas
2.
WHO offers early retirement to some employees to ...
World
3.
Ethical concerns as Trump’s meme coin makes ...
World / Americas
4.
Lesotho shocked as Trump mocks ‘country nobody ...
World / Africa
5.
Drought wiped out Zimbabwean crops —then armyworm ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.