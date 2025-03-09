Pope Francis showing gradual improvement, Vatican says

Pope Francis. Picture: VATICAN MEDIA/SIMONE RISOLUTI/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Vatican City — Pope Francis is showing a “good response” to his treatment in hospital for double pneumonia and his overall condition is gradually improving, the Vatican said on Saturday.
Francis, 88, has been in Rome’s Gemelli hospital for more than three weeks with a severe respiratory infection that has required continuously evolving treatment.
“The clinical condition of the holy father in recent days has remained stable and, consequently, indicates a good response to the treatment,” the latest detailed medical update said.
The pope, it said, has continued to have no fever and his blood tests have remained stable.
Though the doctors said they had seen “a gradual, slight improvement” in the pope’s overall condition, they maintained a guarded prognosis “to ensure these initial improvements continue in the coming days”.
The pope is continuing to receive oxygen to help with his breathing, the Vatican press office said. During the day, he uses a small oxygen hose under his nose. At night, he has been using non-invasive mechanical ventilation as he sleeps.
Francis has experienced several bouts of ill health over the last two years and is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.
Double pneumonia is a serious infection in both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe.
Francis has not been seen in public since entering hospital, his longest such absence since his papacy started nearly 12 years ago.
The pope’s doctors have not said how long the treatment might last. He will miss a weekly prayer with pilgrims for the fourth week in a row on Sunday, the Vatican said.
Doctors not involved in Francis’ care have said the pope is likely to face a long, fraught road to recovery, given his age and other long-standing medical conditions.
