WHO offers early retirement to some employees to cut costs

This follows US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organisation

07 March 2025 - 15:41
by Mariam Sunny and Christy Santhosh
Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is offering the option of voluntary early retirement to eligible employees as it seeks to cut costs following US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agency.

It is offering a voluntary early retirement package to staffers working at all duty stations, according to a WHO statement.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the development, had said the WHO had offered early retirement along with four months’ pay to staffers who will be 55 or older by June and that those who accept would have to leave the agency by July 15.

Trump started a 12-month withdrawal process for the US to leave the WHO in January.

The agency initiated cost-saving measures, including cutting travel expenditure and halting recruitment, after the US moved to withdraw.

The US is the WHO’s biggest government donor, contributing about 18% of its overall funding. 

Reuters

