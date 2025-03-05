Johannesburg/Hanoi/Jakarta — The US is withdrawing from the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), a collaboration between richer nations to help developing countries transition from coal to cleaner energy, several sources in key participating countries said.
JETP, which consists of 10 donor nations, was first unveiled at the UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland in 2021.
SA, Indonesia, Vietnam and Senegal were subsequently announced as the first beneficiaries of loans, financial guarantees and grants to move away from coal.
Joanne Yawitch, head of the Just Energy Transition project management unit in SA, said on Wednesday that the US had communicated its withdrawal from the plan there.
In Vietnam, two foreign officials with direct knowledge of the matter said Washington was withdrawing from JETP in the country, and one of them said the US was also exiting from all JETP programmes, including in Indonesia.
Another source familiar with the matter said the US had withdrawn from the JETP in Indonesia and SA.
“We have been informed by the US of their withdrawal,” said another SA-based source in the donor group.
“There remains significant finance available, and the International Partners Group remains fully committed to supporting SA to deliver on its just energy transition through the partnership,” the person said.
Since President Donald Trump returned to office in January, Washington has slashed foreign aid and championed development of fossil fuels.
The US state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak on the matter.
US commitments for Indonesia and Vietnam exceeded $3-billion in total, mostly through commercial loans, while in SA the commitment was for $1.063bn out of $11.6bn pledged for the country.
US withdraws from scheme to help major polluters move to clean energy
Project head says SA informed of US decision as Washington leaves Just Energy Transition Partnership
Johannesburg/Hanoi/Jakarta — The US is withdrawing from the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), a collaboration between richer nations to help developing countries transition from coal to cleaner energy, several sources in key participating countries said.
JETP, which consists of 10 donor nations, was first unveiled at the UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland in 2021.
SA, Indonesia, Vietnam and Senegal were subsequently announced as the first beneficiaries of loans, financial guarantees and grants to move away from coal.
Joanne Yawitch, head of the Just Energy Transition project management unit in SA, said on Wednesday that the US had communicated its withdrawal from the plan there.
In Vietnam, two foreign officials with direct knowledge of the matter said Washington was withdrawing from JETP in the country, and one of them said the US was also exiting from all JETP programmes, including in Indonesia.
Another source familiar with the matter said the US had withdrawn from the JETP in Indonesia and SA.
“We have been informed by the US of their withdrawal,” said another SA-based source in the donor group.
“There remains significant finance available, and the International Partners Group remains fully committed to supporting SA to deliver on its just energy transition through the partnership,” the person said.
Since President Donald Trump returned to office in January, Washington has slashed foreign aid and championed development of fossil fuels.
The US state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak on the matter.
US commitments for Indonesia and Vietnam exceeded $3-billion in total, mostly through commercial loans, while in SA the commitment was for $1.063bn out of $11.6bn pledged for the country.
Reuters
A breath of fresh air: How Kigali’s car-free Sundays keep people moving
Brics leads plan to protect natural world by raising $200bn a year
Rohitesh Dhawan heads the fight for mining’s reputation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.