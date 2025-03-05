Trump may restore Ukraine aid pending confidence-building measures

US President Donald Trump. Picture: MICHAEL M SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES
Washington — President Donald Trump will consider restoring aid to Ukraine if peace talks are arranged and confidence-building measures are taken, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Wednesday.
Trump halted military aid to Ukraine on Monday, his latest move to reconfigure US policy and adopt a more conciliatory stance towards Russia.
The US president said on Tuesday night he had received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that expressed willingness to come to the negotiating table.
Waltz said the letter was a “good, positive first step.”
Officials were in discussions over a date, location and negotiating team that would lead to an end to the war, he said.
“We’re already talking about confidence-building measures that we’ll then take to the Russians and test that side,” he said in an interview with the “Fox & Friends” programme.
Waltz did not say what the confidence-building measures would be.
Meanwhile, CIA director John Ratcliffe told Fox Business Network the US had cut off intelligence-sharing along with military aid to Kyiv.
The decision starkly illustrated the Trump administration’s willingness to play hardball with Ukraine.
But Ratcliffe added: “I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause [that prompted Ukraine’s president to respond] I think will go away.
“I think we’ll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have to push back on the aggression that’s there, but to put the world in a better place for these peace negotiations to move forward,” he said.
Three sources familiar with the situation also confirmed that US intelligence-sharing had stopped. It was not immediately clear to what extent the US had cut back on the sharing. One of the sources said it had been only “partial”, but was unable to provide more detail.
Since the start of the war in 2022, the US has provided Ukraine with significant intelligence, including critical information its military needs for targeting purposes.
Update: March 5 2025 This story has been updated with new information.
Reuters
