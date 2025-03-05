World

Trump may restore Ukraine aid pending confidence-building measures

US president says he received a letter from the Ukrainian president expressing willingness to negotiate

05 March 2025 - 15:43
UPDATED 05 March 2025 - 17:12
by Doina Chiacu
US President Donald Trump. Picture: MICHAEL M SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES
US President Donald Trump. Picture: MICHAEL M SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES

Washington — President Donald Trump will consider restoring aid to Ukraine if peace talks are arranged and confidence-building measures are taken, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Wednesday.

Trump halted military aid to Ukraine on Monday, his latest move to reconfigure US policy and adopt a more conciliatory stance towards Russia.

The US president said on Tuesday night he had received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that expressed willingness to come to the negotiating table.

Waltz said the letter was a “good, positive first step.”

Officials were in discussions over a date, location and negotiating team that would lead to an end to the war, he said.

“We’re already talking about confidence-building measures that we’ll then take to the Russians and test that side,” he said in an interview with the “Fox & Friends” programme.

Waltz did not say what the confidence-building measures would be.

Meanwhile, CIA director John Ratcliffe told Fox Business Network the US had cut off intelligence-sharing along with military aid to Kyiv.

The decision starkly illustrated the Trump administration’s willingness to play hardball with Ukraine.

But Ratcliffe added: “I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause [that prompted Ukraine’s president to respond] I think will go away.

“I think we’ll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have to push back on the aggression that’s there, but to put the world in a better place for these peace negotiations to move forward,” he said.

Three sources familiar with the situation also confirmed that US intelligence-sharing had stopped. It was not immediately clear to what extent the US had cut back on the sharing. One of the sources said it had been only “partial”, but was unable to provide more detail.

Since the start of the war in 2022, the US has provided Ukraine with significant intelligence, including critical information its military needs for targeting purposes.

Update: March 5 2025
This story has been updated with new information.

Reuters

Trump's powerful speech to Congress ruffles Democrats

President signals a willingness to press ahead with a Ukraine minerals deal
World
2 hours ago

Europe's defence firms need orders to fill capacity gap, Thales says

EU leaders agree to step up military spending as Trump pauses aid to Ukraine
Companies
1 day ago

Russia welcomes US pause in military aid to Ukraine

Kremlin spokesperson says US move is 'best contribution to the cause of peace'
World
1 day ago

Donald Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine after his clash with Volodymyr Zelensky

Official says US is reviewing aid 'to ensure that it is contributing to a solution'
World
1 day ago

Starmer says 'coalition of the willing' to take Ukraine plan to US

British prime minister says peace plan vital to Europe's security must have US backing to succeed
World
3 days ago

Call for Ukraine leader to change or resign after White House blow-up

Fears the US maybe walking away from its allies and embracing Russia's Putin as Republicans lash out
World
3 days ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Look beyond Trump's shaming of Zelensky and things don't get any clearer

We know patriotic journalism in the US is alive and well, and that Nato still sees Russia as the enemy
Opinion
13 hours ago
