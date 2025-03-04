Tunisia opposition leaders stand trial on conspiracy charges

Protesters demand the release of imprisoned journalists, activists and opposition figures, in Tunis, Tunisia, May 12 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI
Tunis — Tunisian activists protested on Tuesday near court in the capital where prominent figures face charges of conspiring against state security in a trial the opposition says is fabricated and a symbol of President Kais Saied’s authoritarian rule.
Rights groups say the trial highlights Saied’s total control over the judiciary since he dissolved the elected parliament in 2021 and began ruling by decree before dissolving the independent Supreme Judicial Council.
Forty people, including politicians, businesspeople and journalists, are being prosecuted in the case. More than 20 have fled abroad.
Some politicians were arrested in 2023 in a crackdown on opposition ranks, including Ghazi Chaouachi, Issam Chebbi, Jawahar Ben Mbrak, Abdelhamid Jlassi and Khyam Turki.
The former presidential chief of staff, Nadia Akacha, and former head of intelligence Kamel Guizani are among the accused. They live abroad.
“We are facing the biggest judicial scandals. It is one of the darkest injustices in Tunisia’s history,” said Bassam Trifi, the head of the Tunisian human rights league.
Saied said in 2023 the politicians were “traitors and terrorists” and that the judges who acquitted them were their accomplices.
The opposition leaders arrested in the case accuse Saied of staging a coup in 2021 and say the case is fabricated to stifle the opposition and establish a one-person, repressive rule.
They say they were preparing an initiative aimed at uniting the fragmented opposition to face the democratic setback in the cradle of the Arab Spring uprisings of the early 2010s.
Chaima Issa, a senior official in the Salvation Front, the main opposition coalition, is among eight people appearing before the judge while they are free in the trial’s first session.
“This trial is unjust and a disgrace to the authorities. It is a purely political case that has included all political leaders,” Issa said before the hearing.
“Our charge is that we oppose the regime. I will continue the struggle at any cost,” she added.
Most of the leaders of political parties in Tunisia are in prison. Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party, and Rached Ghannouchi, the head of Ennahda party, two of Saied’s most prominent opponents.
The government says there is democracy in Tunisia and Saied says he will not be a dictator, but he says that no-one is above the law and what he calls a corrupt elite must be held accountable.
Tunisia opposition leaders stand trial on conspiracy charges
Opposition groups say charges are part of President Kais Saied’s attempts to establish dictatorship
Tunis — Tunisian activists protested on Tuesday near court in the capital where prominent figures face charges of conspiring against state security in a trial the opposition says is fabricated and a symbol of President Kais Saied’s authoritarian rule.
Rights groups say the trial highlights Saied’s total control over the judiciary since he dissolved the elected parliament in 2021 and began ruling by decree before dissolving the independent Supreme Judicial Council.
Forty people, including politicians, businesspeople and journalists, are being prosecuted in the case. More than 20 have fled abroad.
Some politicians were arrested in 2023 in a crackdown on opposition ranks, including Ghazi Chaouachi, Issam Chebbi, Jawahar Ben Mbrak, Abdelhamid Jlassi and Khyam Turki.
The former presidential chief of staff, Nadia Akacha, and former head of intelligence Kamel Guizani are among the accused. They live abroad.
“We are facing the biggest judicial scandals. It is one of the darkest injustices in Tunisia’s history,” said Bassam Trifi, the head of the Tunisian human rights league.
Saied said in 2023 the politicians were “traitors and terrorists” and that the judges who acquitted them were their accomplices.
The opposition leaders arrested in the case accuse Saied of staging a coup in 2021 and say the case is fabricated to stifle the opposition and establish a one-person, repressive rule.
They say they were preparing an initiative aimed at uniting the fragmented opposition to face the democratic setback in the cradle of the Arab Spring uprisings of the early 2010s.
Chaima Issa, a senior official in the Salvation Front, the main opposition coalition, is among eight people appearing before the judge while they are free in the trial’s first session.
“This trial is unjust and a disgrace to the authorities. It is a purely political case that has included all political leaders,” Issa said before the hearing.
“Our charge is that we oppose the regime. I will continue the struggle at any cost,” she added.
Most of the leaders of political parties in Tunisia are in prison. Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party, and Rached Ghannouchi, the head of Ennahda party, two of Saied’s most prominent opponents.
The government says there is democracy in Tunisia and Saied says he will not be a dictator, but he says that no-one is above the law and what he calls a corrupt elite must be held accountable.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.