Despite US snub, G20 meetings will go ahead
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese and Indian counterparts have confirmed their attendance at the foreign ministers meetings
20 February 2025 - 11:37
High-level discussions to start SA’s Group of 20 (G20) presidency, including meetings of foreign and finance ministers and central bank governors over the next two weeks, will proceed despite a snub by the US.
While the US’s rebuff comes amid an escalating diplomatic spat with SA, the government still intends to use the international forum to push for global reforms, including alleviating the plight of heavily indebted countries and to secure agreements on improving the quality and quantity of funding for climate-change initiatives. ..
