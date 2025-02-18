Commonwealth urges Uganda to free politician

Opposition leader Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale stand in a steel dock at the Uganda Military General Court Martial in Makindye, a suburb of Kampala, Uganda in December. Picture: REUTERS Abubaker Lubowa/File Photo
Kampala — The Commonwealth on Tuesday called for Uganda, a member of the 56-nation group, to release opposition politician Kizza Besigye, saying his detention undermined democracy and human rights.
A long-time critic of President Yoweri Museveni, Besigye’s prosecution by a military court and near three-month incarceration for offences including illegal firearms possession has stoked public anger against the government.
Besigye, 68, went on hunger strike last week, and he was briefly hospitalised over the weekend, an allied legislator said.
Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland said the detention of Besigye, his lawyer and an aide undermined “principles of democracy, human rights and the long-time critic rule of law”, in rare criticism of a member by the group, which evolved out of the British Empire.
“The Commonwealth has always had a relationship based on trust with Uganda and looks forward to the return of a more inclusive and democratic political environment aligned with the Commonwealth Charter,” Scotland added in a statement.
Ugandan information minister Chris Baryomunsi could not immediately be reached for comment.
The government has previously denied charges of human rights abuses, saying arrests and prosecutions are done in accordance with the law.
Critics of Museveni, who took power in 1986, say Besigye’s detention is the latest example of hardening authoritarianism before an election next year in which the president is expected to stand again.
On Monday, police detained at least five activists, including leaders from Besigye’s political party, who were protesting in the capital Kampala to demand his release, a police spokesperson told local television.
Also on Monday, the runner-up in the last presidential election, Bobi Wine, said his brother — an official in his party — had been abducted in Kampala by armed men.
The police could not immediately be reached for comment.
Commonwealth urges Uganda to free politician
Kizza Besigye, a long-time critic of President Yoweri Museveni, was detained three months ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.