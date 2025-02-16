World

UK’s Starmer readies order to overrule on defence spending

British PM to meet with US President Donald Trump after Europe urged to spend more on its own security

16 February 2025 - 14:22
by Andy Bruce
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: REUTERS/LEON NEAL/POOL
Bengaluru — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to overrule his finance minister Rachel Reeves and order more defence spending after the US demanded that Europe pay more for its security, the Sunday Times reported.

Citing sources, the newspaper said Starmer is due to fly to Washington next week to speak with US President Donald Trump, with an announcement due as early as Monday.

Starmer’s Labour government has committed to raising defence spending to 2.5% of economic output from about 2.3% now but has not yet set out a timetable.

Reeves, who is preparing a major spending review, already faces a challenge to deliver promises to improve public services and raise economic growth without running afoul of her fiscal rules — which look at risk of being breached.

“In the end, it’s the prime minister’s decision on national security. This one does sit with the PM,” the Sunday Times quoted a Starmer ally as saying.

“We know we have to set out when we’re getting to 2.5%. The defence and security review will still do what we needed to do.”

The prime minister’s office was not immediately available for comment.

Starmer on Saturday said his country would work to ensure the US and Europe remained together and that they should not allow divisions to distract them from “external enemies”.

His comments came after Trump’s Ukraine envoy told the Munich security conference that Europe would not have a seat at the table for Ukraine peace talks.

Asked on Sunday if Reeves would be happy to raise defence spending, business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News: “(She) knows more than most people the pressures on public services across the board, but defence has to be the cornerstone of our national prosperity as well as our security.”

Reuters

UK surprises with 0.1% growth in fourth quarter

Economists had forecast that GDP would shrink 0.1%, but the period was lifted by a 0.4% rise in December
World
3 days ago

UK minister optimistic of ‘reset’ with EU by May summit

Britain’s EU negotiator attempts to end years of post-Brexit rancour with ‘ruthless pragmatism’
World
1 week ago

UK’s Starmer vows to put Ukraine in ‘strongest position’ against Russia

British prime minister keen to show Ukrainians support ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House
World
1 month ago

UK economy nudges higher in November

GDP expands 0.1% for the first month since  new Labour government’s first budget
World
1 month ago

UK poll shows Farage in close second behind Labour Party

Support for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party just one percentage point behind that of government
World
1 month ago
