World

UK’s Royal Society fellows to vote on expelling Musk

More than 2,000 scientists claim the billionaire’s behaviour, such as embracing conspiracy theories, breaches the society’s code of conduct

16 February 2025 - 15:13
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/Nathan Howard
London — The Royal Society scientific academy said it would hold a meeting to discuss principles around the public pronouncements and behaviours of its fellows after thousands of scientists expressed their concerns over Elon Musk’s continued membership.

Britain’s Royal Society began in 1660 and is the oldest national scientific academy. Its fellows have included Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Musk was elected as a fellow in 2018 for his technological achievements in space travel and electric vehicles.

More than 2,000 scientists have now signed an open letter, written by structural biologist Stephen Curry, expressing dismay at what they described as “continued silence and apparent inaction” from the Royal Society over Musk’s fellowship.

They claim Musk's behaviour, such as embracing conspiracy theories, breach the Royal Society’s code of conduct.

“The situation is rendered more serious because Mr Musk now occupies a position within a (Donald) Trump administration in the US that has over the past several weeks engaged in an assault on scientific research,” the letter said.

The Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday the Royal Society had summoned its fellows to a meeting next month to vote on expelling Musk.

Asked about the Telegraph’s report, a spokesperson for the Royal Society said in a statement it was “holding a meeting of the fellows to discuss the principles around public pronouncements and behaviours of fellows”. The meeting will be take place on March 3.

“Any issues raised in respect of individual fellows are dealt with in strict confidence,” the spokesperson added, without naming Musk.

Reuters

