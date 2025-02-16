World

Hezbollah condemns ‘violent attack’ on UN peacekeepers in Beirut

Unifil deputy force commander injured in attack on its convoy allegedly carried out by Hezbollah supporters

16 February 2025 - 15:50
by Menna Alaa El-Din
Hezbollah fighters in Aita al Chaab, Lebanon. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS McGRATH
Cairo — Hezbollah on Sunday condemned an attack on a UN Interim Force (Unifil) convoy in Beirut on Friday which the US State Department has said was reportedly carried out by supporters of the militant group.

Unifil said on Friday its outgoing deputy force commander was injured when the convoy, which was taking peacekeepers to Beirut airport, was “violently attacked”.

Lebanese authorities have detained more than 25 people as part of an investigation into the attack, which the US State Department said was carried out “reportedly by a group of Hezbollah supporters”.

In Sunday’s statement, the Iran-backed militant group expressed firm rejection to any targeting of Unifil forces.

Separately, it also denounced the Lebanese army for firing teargas on Saturday at protesters of the group who were protesting against Lebanon blocking an Iranian flight to Beirut this week after accusations by the Israeli military that Tehran was using civilian aircraft to smuggle cash to Beirut to arm the Lebanese group.

It called on the Lebanese military to open a probe into what it described as an “unjustified assault on peaceful civilians”.

Iran barred Lebanese planes from repatriating dozens of Lebanese nationals stranded in Iran on Friday, in a standoff between the two countries following what Tehran described as an Israeli threat to attack it.

Reuters

Hamas commits to implementing Gaza ceasefire deal

Group says it will exchange prisoners according to the specified timeline
World
3 days ago

Israeli reservists called up as fears over Gaza ceasefire grow

Netanyahu says fighting will resume if Hamas does not free hostages
World
3 days ago

Hamas dismisses Trump’s threat of ‘hell at high noon’ and points to ceasefire

Trump wants all hostages released by midday on Saturday or he will propose cancelling the Israel-Hamas ceasefire
World
4 days ago

How Trump’s ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ plan has been received

The plan is likely to heighten fears among Palestinians in Gaza of being driven out and stoke concern in Arab states of an exodus
World
5 days ago

Syria’s Sharaa calls Trump Gaza plan ‘serious crime’

US plan to take over territory and resettle inhabitants ‘will ultimately fail’
World
5 days ago

Hamas delays Israeli hostage release citing ceasefire breaches

Hamas and Israel trade accusations
World
5 days ago
