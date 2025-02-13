Kremlin commends US position on ending Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin at his Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 20 2025. Picture: SPUTNIK/GAVRILL GREGOROV/REUTERS
Moscow — The Kremlin said on Thursday it was impressed by US President Donald Trump’s position on ending the war in Ukraine and that preparations were under way for a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump and Putin spoke for more than an hour on Wednesday, the first known direct contact between US and Russian presidents since Putin had a call with former president Joe Biden shortly before ordering thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
The Trump contact with Putin, along with US remarks about Ukraine having to accept it would not regain all its territory and that Nato membership was not practical for Kyiv, drew criticism from some European diplomats and former US officials.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the call was very important and that there was political will on both the Russian and US sides to find a settlement and end the war.
“There is a political will which was emphasised during yesterday’s conversation to conduct a dialogue in search of a settlement,” Peskov said. “There is agreement that a peaceful negotiated settlement is possible.”
Peskov contrasted former Biden administration’s approach to that of Trump, saying Russia was impressed by Trump.
“The previous US administration held the view that everything needed to be done to keep the war going. The current administration, as far as we understand, adheres to the point of view that everything must be done to stop the war and for peace to prevail,” Peskov told reporters.
“We are more impressed with the position of the current administration and we are open to dialogue.”
Asked about European demands to be represented in Ukraine peace talks, Peskov said: “As for Europe’s participation, there is no understanding yet of the format of a possible negotiation process, so it is premature to talk about it.”
Kremlin commends US position on ending Ukraine war
Previous US administration wanted to keep the war going, says spokesperson
Moscow — The Kremlin said on Thursday it was impressed by US President Donald Trump’s position on ending the war in Ukraine and that preparations were under way for a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump and Putin spoke for more than an hour on Wednesday, the first known direct contact between US and Russian presidents since Putin had a call with former president Joe Biden shortly before ordering thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
The Trump contact with Putin, along with US remarks about Ukraine having to accept it would not regain all its territory and that Nato membership was not practical for Kyiv, drew criticism from some European diplomats and former US officials.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the call was very important and that there was political will on both the Russian and US sides to find a settlement and end the war.
“There is a political will which was emphasised during yesterday’s conversation to conduct a dialogue in search of a settlement,” Peskov said. “There is agreement that a peaceful negotiated settlement is possible.”
Peskov contrasted former Biden administration’s approach to that of Trump, saying Russia was impressed by Trump.
“The previous US administration held the view that everything needed to be done to keep the war going. The current administration, as far as we understand, adheres to the point of view that everything must be done to stop the war and for peace to prevail,” Peskov told reporters.
“We are more impressed with the position of the current administration and we are open to dialogue.”
Asked about European demands to be represented in Ukraine peace talks, Peskov said: “As for Europe’s participation, there is no understanding yet of the format of a possible negotiation process, so it is premature to talk about it.”
Reuters
US defence secretary says Ukraine cannot expect return to former borders
Putin and Zelensky want peace, says Trump
Trump says negotiations to end Ukraine war to start ‘immediately’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.