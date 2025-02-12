DRC urges F1 to end Rwanda GP talks or risk ‘bloodstains’

London — The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has urged Formula One to end talks with Rwanda over hosting a race, saying the Liberty Media-owned sport risks having its brand “smeared by a bloodstained association”.
Fighting between the army and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in DRC has killed thousands since early 2022 and displaced more than 1-million people.
Foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, who has called on soccer clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain to end sponsorship agreements with Rwanda, wrote to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali on Tuesday.
In the letter to London-based Domenicali, she expressed “deep concern” over the sport’s dialogue with Rwanda.
“While I applaud Formula One’s desire to host a grand prix in Africa, I question whether Rwanda would be a choice that best represents our continent and urge you to end negotiations and rule Rwanda out as a potential host,” wrote the minister.
“Does Formula One really want its brand smeared by a bloodstained association with Rwanda? Is this really the best country to represent Africa in global motorsport?”
Rwanda has been accused by the DRC, the UN and some Western countries of supporting the M23 with troops and weapons.
DRC foreign minister says she wholeheartedly supports SA’s bid to land a Formula One race for Africa
BIG READ: SA soldiers had no business in DRC
Rwanda insists it has taken mostly defensive positions to protect its borders and citizens.
A F1 spokesperson said it was closely monitoring developments.
“We have received requests from multiple locations around the world that wish to host a future Formula One race,” the spokesperson said.
“We assess any potential request in detail and any future decisions would be based on the full information and what is in the best interests of our sport and our values.”
Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced in December, before F1’s governing body held a prize-giving gala in Kigali, that his country wanted a race.
F1 last raced in Africa at Kyalami, north of Johannesburg, in 1993 and returning to the continent has become a priority.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has also been involved in efforts behind the scenes with Rwanda and SA.
Wagner said she would “wholeheartedly support” an SA bid.
“SA soldiers on peacekeeping duties in my country have been killed by the very regime you seek to do business with,” she added.
“For the sake of those who have given their lives in the name of peace, make the right choice and at least make their sacrifice worth something.”
SA troops are in the DRC as part of UN and Southern African Development Community missions. So far, SA has suffered 14 casualties in intense fighting with M23 rebels.
Reuters
Lamola rejects MPs’ call for immediate withdrawal of SA troops from DRC
SA has sent reinforcements to DRC, DA confirms
Codeco militants kill at least 35 civilians in attack on DRC village
