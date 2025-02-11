World

US jury awards $500m to Danish tax authority

Revenue service says investors obtained refunds on dividends they never received

11 February 2025 - 14:40
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

New York — A Manhattan federal jury awarded Denmark’s tax authority $500m in the first US civil trial concerning the country’s effort to recoup $2.1bn of tax refunds it claims were obtained through fraud, the authority’s lawyers said.

Jurors sided with SKAT, the Danish equivalent of the US Internal Revenue Service, in the so-called bellwether trial against four individuals and 17 pension plans they oversaw.

Denmark’s taxation minister Jeppe Bruus said he was satisfied with the decision. “I am pleased that there has now been another important decision in the case ... it is once again an expression that the Danish Tax Agency’s strategy for civil litigation is the right one,” he said in a statement.

The trial arose from complex arbitrage transactions, known as “cum-ex” trades, whose accused mastermind, British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah, was sentenced by a Danish court in December to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud.

Danish law allows the government withhold taxes when companies pay dividends, and allows some shareholders to seek refunds.

SKAT has said dozens of pension plans and limited liability companies used the illegal trading strategy between 2012 and 2015 to make it falsely appear they bought tens of billions of dollars of Danish companies’ stock, and then claimed tax refunds on dividends they never received.

The tax authority accused Shah and his company Solo Capital of taking a large cut of the profits, court papers show.

Jurors deliberated over two days before reaching a verdict in the five-week trial.

Lawyers for the pension plan defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Neil Oxford, a Hughes Hubbard & Reed partner representing SKAT, said the verdict was a significant step in SKAT’s efforts in the US, Denmark, Canada, Dubai, England, Malaysia, the Netherlands and elsewhere to recover “stolen” funds.

During closing arguments, Sharon McCarthy, a lawyer for some defendants, accused SKAT of “complete and utter negligence” in handling refund claims, and offering “absolutely zero evidence” that pension plans knew Solo was not buying Danish shares.

Marc Weinstein, another lawyer for SKAT, countered in his closing argument that “the defendants blew through stop sign after stop sign, red flag after red flag”, and “knew their plans couldn't and didn't buy all that stock”.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump says he is intent on buying and owning Gaza
World / Americas
2.
Trump guides Musk’s sword to cut military spending
World / Americas
3.
India’s Modi plans tariff cuts before meeting ...
World
4.
Trump shuts down trade loophole used by Shein and ...
World / Americas
5.
Namibia’s ‘founding father’ Sam Nujoma dies aged ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.