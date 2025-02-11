World

Effect of US tariffs on world economy unclear, IMF head says

Amid many unknowns, it is too early to assess their impact, MD Kristalina Georgieva says

11 February 2025 - 16:24
by Federico Maccioni and Yousef Saba
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva. Picture: REUTERS/CARLA CARNIEL
Dubai — US tariffs are an “evolving story” and it is too early to assess their impact on the world economy, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

“It is an evolving story … What we have are elements of trade policy that we expected would come, that was announced in the election campaign, but there are many unknowns”, she told the World Government Summit in Dubai.

“So when I think of the impact on the world economy, my answer to you would be today, it’s too early to say.”

Georgieva said the world economy appeared remarkably resilient, despite a series of unprecedented shocks.

The outlook for inflation was hard to predict, she suggested.

“Even on that, we just need to see how things evolve. Because if we are in the situation in which, in some parts of the world, there is a slowdown that may push central banks to bring interest rates down, that may actually not be inflationary.”

US President Donald Trump substantially raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports on Monday to a flat 25%, a move he hopes will aid the struggling industries in the US but which also risks sparking a multifront trade war.

Reuters

New record high for Germany’s trade surplus with US

President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs on imported German goods ‘could not have come at a worse time’
World
1 hour ago

EU vows to ‘respond firmly’ as Trump hikes steel and aluminium tariffs

Bloc will respond with ‘proportionate countermeasures’, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says
World
2 hours ago

Japan creates jobs in US and may avoid tariffs, says prime minister

Trump recognises the country’s huge investment, job creation in US, says Shigeru Ishiba
World
2 days ago

India’s Modi plans tariff cuts before meeting Trump, sources say

Move could boost US imports and avoid a potential trade war, according to government officials
World
1 day ago

Canada eyes stronger EU trade ties amid US tariff threats

Critical minerals and smaller businesses will be among the focus areas, says trade minister
World
2 days ago
