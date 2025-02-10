World

Many countries miss UN deadline for climate goals

Nearly 200 countries signed up to the Paris Agreement faced a Monday deadline to submit national plans

10 February 2025 - 17:06
by Kate Abnett
UN climate chief Simon Stiell. Picture: ANDRESSA ANHOLETE/REUTERS
Brussels — Many of the world’s biggest polluter nations have missed a UN deadline to set new climate targets as efforts to curb global warming come under pressure after US President Donald Trump’s election.

The nearly 200 countries signed up to the Paris Agreement faced a Monday deadline to submit new national climate plans to the UN, setting out how they plan to cut emissions by 2035.

By Monday morning, many of the world’s biggest polluters — including China, India and the EU — had not done so.

“The public is entitled to expect a strong reaction from their governments to the fact that global warming has now reached 1.5 °C for an entire year, but we have seen virtually nothing of real substance,” said Bill Hare, CEO of science and policy institute Climate Analytics.

The 2015 Paris climate agreement commits nations to try to avoid global warming exceeding 1.5 °C above preindustrial levels. Action to date has fallen far short of the deep emissions cuts that would achieve this. Last year was the first to breach 1.5 °C of warming.

Large economies that have announced new climate plans include the US, Britain, Brazil, Japan, and Canada — though Trump is expected to scrap the US’s Biden-era contribution.

Trump last month ordered the US to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and paused some federal clean energy spending.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell said last week most countries had indicated they will still produce their plans this year.

“Countries are taking this extremely seriously, which isn’t surprising given these plans will be key to how much of the 2-trillion boom governments can secure,” Stiell said, citing the $2-trillion invested globally in clean energy and infrastructure last year.

“So taking a bit more time to ensure these plans are first-rate makes sense,” he added.

But the missed deadline adds to concerns that climate action has fallen down government agendas, with some officials signalling that the US’s U-turn on climate policy is disrupting other nations’ efforts.

EU climate policy chief Wopke Hoekstra said last month the bloc’s policymaking cycle did not line up with the UN deadline, but that Brussels would have its plan ready for the COP30 UN climate summit in November.

India had not yet finished the studies needed to design its climate plan, a government official said.

China would publish its climate plan “in due course”, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

A spokesperson for Indonesia’s environment ministry said the ministry was awaiting instructions from the president’s office on submitting its climate target.

The governments of Iran, Russia and SA did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters

