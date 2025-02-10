China marriages fall to a record low in 2024

Couples prepare to have their wedding pictures taken in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, April 21 2024. Picture: Reuters/Florence Lo
Hong Kong — Marriages in China plummeted by a fifth last year, the biggest drop on record, despite manifold efforts by authorities to encourage young couples to wed and have children to boost the country’s declining population.
Declining interest in getting married and starting a family has been blamed on the high cost of childcare and education in China. The sputtering economic growth over the past few years has also made it difficult for university graduates to find work and those who do have jobs feel insecure about their long-term prospects.
More than 6.1-million couples registered for marriage last year, down from 7.68-million a year earlier, figures from the ministry of civil affairs showed.
“Unprecedented. Even in 2020, due to Covid-2019, marriages only decreased by 12.2%,” said Yi Fuxian, a demographer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He noted that the number of marriages in China last year was less than half of the 13.47-million in 2013.
If the trend continues, “the Chinese government’s political and economic ambitions will be ruined by its demographic achilles heel”, he said.
For Chinese authorities, boosting interest in marriage and having families is a pressing concern.
China has the world’s second-biggest population at 1.4-billion, but it is also the fastest-growing ageing population.
The birth rate fell for decades due to China’s 1980-2015 one-child policy and rapid urbanisation. In the coming decade, about 300-million Chinese — the equivalent of nearly the entire US population — are expected to retire.
Measures taken last year by authorities to tackle the problem included urging China’s colleges and universities to provide “love education” to emphasise positive views on marriage, love, fertility and family.
In November, China’s state council also told local governments to direct resources towards fixing the population crisis and spread respect for childbearing and marriages “at the right age”.
There was a slight rise in births last year after a lull during the pandemic, and because 2024 was the Chinese zodiac year of the dragon, considered to be lucky for children born that year.
But even with the increase in births, the country’s population fell for a third consecutive year.
The data also showed that more than 2.6-million couples filed for divorce last year, up 1.1% from 2023.
Reuters
