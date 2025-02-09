World

Japan creates jobs in US and may avoid tariffs, says prime minister

Trump recognises the country’s huge investment, job creation in US, says Shigeru Ishiba

09 February 2025 - 16:56
by Leika Kihara
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House in Washington, US on February 7 2025. Picture: KENT NISHIMURA/REUTERS
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House in Washington, US on February 7 2025. Picture: KENT NISHIMURA/REUTERS

Tokyo — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed optimism on Sunday that his country could avoid higher US tariffs, saying President Donald Trump had “recognised” Japan’s huge investment in the US and the American jobs that it creates.

At his first White House summit on Friday, Ishiba told public broadcaster NHK, he explained to Trump how many Japanese automakers were creating jobs in the US.

The two did not specifically discuss auto tariffs, Ishiba said, though he said he did not know whether Japan would be subject to the reciprocal tariffs that Trump has said he plans to impose on imports.

Tokyo has so far escaped the trade war Trump unleashed in his first weeks in office. He has announced tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China, though he postponed the 25% duties on his North American neighbours to allow for talks.

The escalating trade tensions since Trump returned to the White House on January 20 threaten to rupture the global economy.

Ishiba said he believed Trump “recognised the fact Japan has been the world’s largest investor in the US for five straight years, and is therefore different from other countries”.

“Japan is creating many US jobs. I believe (Washington) won’t go straight to the idea of higher tariffs,” he said.

Ishiba voiced optimism that Japan and the US can avoid a tit-for-tat tariff war, stressing that tariffs should be put in place in a way that “benefits both sides”.

“Any action that exploits or excludes the other side won’t last,” Ishiba said. “The question is whether there is any problem between Japan and the US that warrants imposing higher tariffs,” he said.

Japan had the highest foreign direct investment in the US in 2023 at $783.3bn, followed by Canada and Germany, according to the most recent US commerce department data.

Trump pressed Ishiba to close Japan’s $68.5bn annual trade surplus with Washington but expressed optimism this could be done quickly, given a promise by Ishiba to bring Japanese investment in the US to $1-trillion.

On Sunday, Ishiba identified liquefied natural gas, steel, AI and vehicles as areas that Japanese companies could invest in.

He also touched on Trump’s promise to look at Nippon Steel investing in US Steel, as opposed to buying the storied American company — a planned purchase opposed by Trump and blocked by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

“Investment is being made to ensure that it remains an American company. It will continue to operate under American management, with American employees,” Ishiba said. “The key point is how to ensure it remains an American company. From president Trump’s perspective, this is of utmost importance.”

On military spending, another area where Trump has pressed allies for increases, Ishiba said Japan would not increase its defence budget without first winning public backing. “It is crucial to ensure that what is deemed necessary is something the taxpayers can understand and support,” he said.

Reuters

SAM MKOKELI: Barking at Trump not the best strategy

Any SA team picked to negotiate a deal with the US president will need humility, writes Sam Mkokeli
Opinion
10 hours ago

CHRIS BARRON: ‘Trump doesn’t need our minerals’: Gwede’s gaffe

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman is unimpressed by Mantashe’s outburst and his plan to review mining legislation
Opinion
10 hours ago

RICHO VENTER: Politics and tech — a disruptive force impacting investments

The AI arms race isn’t just about bragging rights — it’s about military power, cybersecurity and global influence, writes Richo Venter.
Opinion
10 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa equipped to go toe to toe with Trump

President’s suitability to deal with US bully on political issues shines above that of any other SA leader
Opinion
2 days ago

S’THEMBISO MSOMI: Foreign policy to take centre stage in Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona

The ANC, DA and other GNU members have been guilty of playing to the gallery and deepening divisions on matters in which they are actually not too ...
Opinion
3 days ago
