Trump’s ‘Riviera’ plan for Gaza condemned worldwide

Activists participate in a rally against Trump near the US embassy on February 5 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: CHUNG SUNG-JUN/GETTY IMAGES
Washington — President Donald Trump’s plan for the US to take over war-torn Gaza and create a “Riviera of the Middle East” after resettling Palestinians elsewhere has shattered US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and sparked widespread criticism.
The shock announcement was swiftly condemned by international powers. Saudi Arabia, which Trump hopes will establish ties with Israel, rejecting the plan outright. Turkey called the proposal “unacceptable” and France said it risked destabilising the Middle East.
Russia, China, Spain, Ireland and the UK said they continued to support the two-state solution that has formed the basis of Washington’s policy in the region for decades.
Trump, in his first major Middle East policy announcement, said he envisioned building a resort where international communities could live in harmony after over 15 months of Israeli bombardment devastated the tiny coastal enclave and killed more than 47,000 people, by Palestinian tallies.
Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former aide, last year described Gaza as “valuable” waterfront property.
The casual proposal sent diplomatic shock waves across the Middle East and around the globe. China said it opposed the forced transfer of Palestinians.
“China has always believed that Palestinians governing Palestine is the basic principle of post-conflict governance,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, adding Beijing backs a two-state solution in the region.
Some of the toughest criticism came from France, which said the forced displacement of Gazans would be a serious violation of international law, an attack on the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians and destabilise the region.
Buildings lie in ruin in Gaza, as seen from Israel's border, February 5 2025. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
An official from Palestinian militant group Hamas, which governed the Gaza Strip before fighting Israel in a brutal war there, said Trump’s statement about taking over the enclave was “ridiculous and absurd”.
“Any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region,” Sami Abu Zuhri said. Hamas remains committed to the ceasefire accord with Israel and “ensuring the success of the negotiation in the second phase” he added.
It is not clear whether Trump will go ahead with his controversial plan or is simply taking an extreme position as a bargaining strategy.
Trump provided no specifics of his plan, unveiled at a joint press conference on Tuesday with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Permanent displacement
Russia believes a settlement in the Middle East is only possible on the basis of a two-state solution, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said “Gaza is the land of Gazan Palestinians and they must stay in Gaza”.
Amnesty International executive director Paul O’Brien said removing all Palestinians from Gaza is “tantamount to destroying them as a people”.
The announcement followed Trump’s shock proposal earlier on Tuesday for the permanent resettlement of the more than 2-million Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries.
A UN damage assessment released in January showed that clearing more than 50-million tonnes of rubble left in Gaza after the war could take 21 years and cost as much as $1.2bn.
The US taking a direct stake in Gaza would run counter to longtime policy in Washington and for much of the international community, which has held that Gaza would be part of a future Palestinian state that includes the occupied West Bank.
A billboard in Tel Aviv, Israel, calls on US President Donald Trump to arrange for all of the remaining hostages held by Hamas to be released, February 4 2025. Picture: AMIR LEVY/GETTY IMAGES
“He’s totally lost it ... A US invasion of Gaza would lead to the slaughter of thousands of US troops and decades of war in the Middle East. It’s like a bad, sick joke,” said US Democratic senator Chris Murphy.
Trump’s proposal raises questions whether Middle East power Saudi Arabia would be willing to join a renewed US-brokered push for a historic normalisation of relations with Israel.
Saudi Arabia, also a key US ally, rejects any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia said it would not establish ties with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state, contradicting Trump’s claim that Riyadh was not demanding a Palestinian homeland.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom’s position in “a clear and explicit manner” that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances, the statement said.
Trump would like Saudi Arabia to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which signed the so-called Abraham Accords in 2020 and normalised ties with Israel.
In doing so, they became the first Arab states in a quarter century to break a long-standing taboo.
Trump said he plans to visit Gaza, Israel and Saudi Arabia, but did not say when he plans to go.
Netanyahu would not be drawn into discussing the proposal, other than to praise Trump for trying a new approach.
The Israeli leader, whose military had engaged in more than a year of fierce fighting with Hamas militants in Gaza, said Trump was “thinking outside the box with fresh ideas” and was “showing willingness to puncture conventional thinking”.
Another ‘Nakba’
Displacement is a highly sensitive issue among both Palestinians and Arab countries. As fighting raged in the Gaza war, Palestinians feared they would suffer from another “Nakba”, or catastrophe, referring to the time when hundreds of thousands were dispossessed of their homes in the 1948 war at the birth of the state of Israel.
“Trump can go to hell, with his ideas, with his money, and with his beliefs. We are going nowhere. We are not some of his assets,” Samir Abu Basil, 40, a father of five from Gaza City, said via a chat app.
“The easier [option] for him if he wants to resolve this conflict is to take the Israelis and put them in one of the states there. They are the strangers and not the Palestinians. We are the owner of the land.”
