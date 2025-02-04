Rush to bury the dead after rebel offensive in Goma

Red Cross team members proceed with the burial of victims of the fighting in Goma, North Kivu province, in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on February 3 2025. Picture: ARLETTE BASHIZI/REUTERS
More than 2,000 bodies require burial in Goma after Rwanda-backed M23 rebels took over the Democratic of Congo (DRC) city last week, inflaming a decade-old conflict and humanitarian crisis, communications minister Patrick Muyaya said late on Monday.
Relative calm has returned to Goma, where the rebel alliance that includes M23 declared a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons starting on Tuesday.
But some residents still reported sporadic shooting and looting and the scale of the civilian cost is still emerging after reports of people caught in crossfire, overwhelmed hospitals and bodies lying on the street.
Muyaya told a news briefing the number of bodies to be buried “gave an overview of massacres committed in the city”.
Goma, the largest city in eastern DRC and capital of North Kivu province, is home to lucrative gold, coltan and tin mines. The UN said at least 900 people were killed and almost 3,000 injured in days of fighting that led to its capture.
M23 is the latest in a long line of Rwandan-backed rebel movements to emerge in the DRC’s volatile eastern borderlands after two successive wars stemming from Rwanda’s 1994 genocide. Rwanda denies supporting the well-trained and heavily armed Tutsi-led group.
The escalation last month worsened a humanitarian crisis that has driven hundreds of thousands to seek shelter in Goma after fleeing fighting between M23 and DRC troops.
More than 700,000 people were displaced in Goma last month, according to the UN World Food Programme.
The UN has accused both the M23 and the DRC army of recent human rights abuses, including summary executions and rape. They have not responded to requests for comment.
In Goma, aid groups have been helping authorities relieve overflowing hospital morgues and bury bodies amid concerns of disease spreading.
“The land where bodies can be buried in Goma is extremely limited,” said Myriam Favier, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross sub-delegation in Goma.
She noted that days without power last week affected refrigeration at morgues and that it was a “race against time” to identify bodies.
The top UN aid official in DRC, Bruno Lemarquis, called on Tuesday for the urgent reopening of Goma’s airport to allow for humanitarian flights.
Tentative ceasefire
A rebel alliance that includes the M23 has vowed to restore order and said it had no intention of capturing Bukavu, South Kivu’s provincial capital, after reports of M23 fighters pushing towards it.
DRC army spokesperson Sylvain Ekenge and Muyaya expressed scepticism about the ceasefire.
M23 “say one thing and always do the opposite,” Ekenge said. “They call for a ceasefire to reorganise and reinforce their ranks.”
DRC MPs and senators are expected to hold a joint session on Tuesday to discuss the crisis.
Eastern and southern African leaders are also scheduled to meet in Tanzania this week to discuss the conflict. Rwanda President Paul Kagame said he would attend the summit. The DRC government has not replied to requests for comment on whether President Felix Tshisekedi would take part.
Goma’s capture sparked a burst of diplomatic activity and international condemnations.
Muyaya on Monday asked for more concrete actions and sanctions on Rwanda, which said it was acting in self-defence and to protect ethnic Tutsis. The DRC accuses Rwanda of using M23 to pillage valuable minerals.
DRC Nobel Peace Prize-winning gynaecologist Denis Mukwege accused the international community of continuing to support Rwanda despite several UN reports on its involvement in the DRC’s conflicts and mineral resources.
“It is a policy of double standards,” Mukwege said on X
Rush to bury the dead after rebel offensive in Goma
Regional leaders to discuss the crisis in Tanzania this week
More than 2,000 bodies require burial in Goma after Rwanda-backed M23 rebels took over the Democratic of Congo (DRC) city last week, inflaming a decade-old conflict and humanitarian crisis, communications minister Patrick Muyaya said late on Monday.
Relative calm has returned to Goma, where the rebel alliance that includes M23 declared a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons starting on Tuesday.
But some residents still reported sporadic shooting and looting and the scale of the civilian cost is still emerging after reports of people caught in crossfire, overwhelmed hospitals and bodies lying on the street.
Muyaya told a news briefing the number of bodies to be buried “gave an overview of massacres committed in the city”.
Goma, the largest city in eastern DRC and capital of North Kivu province, is home to lucrative gold, coltan and tin mines. The UN said at least 900 people were killed and almost 3,000 injured in days of fighting that led to its capture.
M23 is the latest in a long line of Rwandan-backed rebel movements to emerge in the DRC’s volatile eastern borderlands after two successive wars stemming from Rwanda’s 1994 genocide. Rwanda denies supporting the well-trained and heavily armed Tutsi-led group.
The escalation last month worsened a humanitarian crisis that has driven hundreds of thousands to seek shelter in Goma after fleeing fighting between M23 and DRC troops.
More than 700,000 people were displaced in Goma last month, according to the UN World Food Programme.
The UN has accused both the M23 and the DRC army of recent human rights abuses, including summary executions and rape. They have not responded to requests for comment.
In Goma, aid groups have been helping authorities relieve overflowing hospital morgues and bury bodies amid concerns of disease spreading.
“The land where bodies can be buried in Goma is extremely limited,” said Myriam Favier, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross sub-delegation in Goma.
She noted that days without power last week affected refrigeration at morgues and that it was a “race against time” to identify bodies.
The top UN aid official in DRC, Bruno Lemarquis, called on Tuesday for the urgent reopening of Goma’s airport to allow for humanitarian flights.
Tentative ceasefire
A rebel alliance that includes the M23 has vowed to restore order and said it had no intention of capturing Bukavu, South Kivu’s provincial capital, after reports of M23 fighters pushing towards it.
DRC army spokesperson Sylvain Ekenge and Muyaya expressed scepticism about the ceasefire.
M23 “say one thing and always do the opposite,” Ekenge said. “They call for a ceasefire to reorganise and reinforce their ranks.”
DRC MPs and senators are expected to hold a joint session on Tuesday to discuss the crisis.
Eastern and southern African leaders are also scheduled to meet in Tanzania this week to discuss the conflict. Rwanda President Paul Kagame said he would attend the summit. The DRC government has not replied to requests for comment on whether President Felix Tshisekedi would take part.
Goma’s capture sparked a burst of diplomatic activity and international condemnations.
Muyaya on Monday asked for more concrete actions and sanctions on Rwanda, which said it was acting in self-defence and to protect ethnic Tutsis. The DRC accuses Rwanda of using M23 to pillage valuable minerals.
DRC Nobel Peace Prize-winning gynaecologist Denis Mukwege accused the international community of continuing to support Rwanda despite several UN reports on its involvement in the DRC’s conflicts and mineral resources.
“It is a policy of double standards,” Mukwege said on X
Reuters
Sadc DRC mission will wind down when there is a ceasefire, says Ramaphosa
DRC asks top European soccer clubs to end ‘Visit Rwanda’ sponsorship deals
G7 ministers condemn Rwandan-backed offensive in east DRC
Repatriation of bodies of SA soldiers and return of troops in DRC uncertain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Sadc DRC mission will wind down when there is a ceasefire, says Ramaphosa
DRC asks top European soccer clubs to end ‘Visit Rwanda’ sponsorship deals
G7 ministers condemn Rwandan-backed offensive in east DRC
Repatriation of bodies of SA soldiers and return of troops in DRC uncertain
Losses in DRC expose limit of SA’s diplomatic ambitions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.