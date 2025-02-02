Moment of tariff truth hits home for North American companies

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a press conference while responding to US President Donald Trump's orders to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian imports, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on February 1. Picture: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE
For North American companies, the “wait and see” moment on tariffs is over.
US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% levy on goods from Canada and Mexico, with a 10% tariff on China, in what could be the opening stages of a full-scale trade war likely to create new headaches for executives that have been wrangling with higher costs for several years.
Tariffs on goods imported from the US’s three largest trade partners could upend industries from cars and consumer goods to energy. Executives have been able to deflect questions about dealing with tariffs before Saturday’s announcement, and many wanted to avoid antagonising Trump’s White House after he took office. That nonresponse may no longer be possible.
“All CEOs are bewildered by these nonstrategic tariff tantrums being directed at our closest allies instead of adversaries,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, professor at Yale School of Management in New Haven, Connecticut.
Numerous global companies will report results this week, including Amazon, Ford Motor, Mondelez International and Owens-Illinois. They are likely to face a barrage of questions on how they plan to mitigate these costs.
Reuters reached out to numerous companies, none of whom would comment on the record about the tariffs. Several industry associations did comment, though some were more critical than others.
The US steelworkers’ union, the largest industrial union in North America, criticised Trump’s tariffs on Canada, citing about $1.3-trillion in trade between the two countries.
“These tariffs don’t just hurt Canada. They threaten the stability of industries on both sides of the border,” union president David McCall said.
Automakers such as General Motors and Toyota, could shift production from foreign factories to the US, while companies such as global aluminium giant Alcoa have suggested rerouting shipments to reduce the tariff burden.
Many companies accelerated shipments in the fourth quarter before Trump’s return to office.
Offsetting tariffs is harder for smaller companies without global operations that need foreign parts. Numerous aerospace and auto companies operate near the US-Canada border, while US refiners in the Midwest rely heavily on Canadian crude oil.
Tariffs are paid by importing companies, not foreign nations, as Trump frequently claims erroneously. This week, he acknowledged that tariffs would cause short-term disruption as the costs are sometimes passed on to consumers.
Trump has pursued tariffs as a way of forcing companies to relocate to the US. But that is frustrating to firms that shifted production to Canada and Mexico in response to Trump’s tariffs on China in his first term — and now are set to be hit even after “near-shoring” closer to home.
“Our American automakers … should not have their competitiveness undermined by tariffs that will raise the cost of building vehicles in the US and stymie investment in the American workforce,” said Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents Ford Motor, General Motors and Stellantis.
Research shows that higher tariffs usually lead to higher checkout prices, but the exact effect is unclear. Experts said that businesses might absorb some or all of the tax burden.
Tom Madrecki, vice-president of supply chain resiliency at the Consumer Brands Association, said “the consumer packaged goods industry supports a strategic ‘America First Trade Policy’ that protects American jobs and keeps food, beverage, household and personal care products affordable.” However, he also said tariffs could cause higher prices and urged Mexico and Canada to work with Trump.
Big-box stores such as Walmart and Target, which have been fighting to keep prices low because of inflation, might not be able to withstand higher supply chain costs.
The two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but the National Retail Federation, which represents the nation’s largest retailers, said the White House should explore other ways to achieve its policy goals.
“As long as these universal tariffs are in place, Americans will be forced to pay higher prices on everyday consumer goods,” said David French, NRF executive vice-president of government relations.
Church & Dwight, which makes Arm & Hammer detergent and Trojan condoms, said it would focus on local manufacturing and productivity improvements to offset the effects.
“These are volatile situations, so we’ll see how long it lasts and what happens,” CFO Rick Dierker said in an earnings call on Friday, adding that they have the ability to “be reactive when we need to be”.
Moment of tariff truth hits home for North American companies
CEOs are bewildered by nonstrategic measures directed at the US’ closest allies instead of adversaries, academic says
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.