G7 ministers condemn Rwandan-backed offensive in east DRC

Rwandan security officers escort members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), who surrendered in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, after fighting between M23 rebels and the FARDC, in Gisenyi, Rwanda, on January 27 2025. Picture: REUTERS/JEAN BIZIMANA
Washington — Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) rich democracies on Saturday strongly condemned a major offensive by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and urged M23 and the Rwanda Defence Force to halt their offensive.
In a statement released by Canada, which holds the G7 presidency, the foreign ministers said they were particularly concerned about the capture of Minova, Sake and Goma, and urged the parties to protect civilians.
“This offensive constitutes a flagrant disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC,” the ministers said, citing a big increase in displaced civilians and worsening humanitarian conditions.
Reuters earlier reported that there were 773 bodies in hospital morgues in and around the eastern city of Goma as of January 30 after last week’s offensive by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels, the DRC’s health ministry said on Saturday.
Daily life was tentatively resuming in Goma on Saturday after intense fighting that led to human rights violations including summary executions, the bombing of displacement camps, and reports of gang rape and other sexual violence, according to the UN.
M23 has been intent on showing it can restore order and govern. Power and water, which were cut for days, have been partially restored, while residents were told school would resume and displaced people would be allowed to return home. Markets reopened, though food remained scarce, with many stalls empty. One customer said mobile internet was still down.
Three humanitarian sources said people were leaving displacement camps. Corneille Nangaa, head of the political coalition backing the M23, Alliance Fleuve Congo, said people were leaving because roads had reopened. The coalition’s aim was to facilitate their return home “as soon as conditions allow”.
“We are going to ask all these NGOs for their support [with this], but the challenge is to do everything, to move from humanitarian aid to development,” Nangaa said on Friday.
Fighting appeared to have stalled on Saturday after the army pushed back.
Local civil society leader Justin Mulindangabo said the DRC’s army had taken back the villages of Mukwija, Shanje, Numbi and Nyamasasa and other localities in Kalehe territory, about halfway between Goma and Bukavu. Mulindangabo, who lives in Kavumu, a town 35km north of Bukavu, said residents there were resuming daily life.
Another civil society source said there was no fighting in Kalehe on Saturday morning. A local official said the army had strengthened its position in Kalehe and retaken several villages, including Mukwija, though fighting was continuing elsewhere.
The DRC army did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
Burundi, which shares a border with both Rwanda and the DRC, has been reinforcing Congolese forces in South Kivu and elsewhere.
On Friday, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye warned he would retaliate against any Rwandan encroachment into his country and “generalisation” of the conflict.
Rwanda’s foreign affairs minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, said on Saturday it was Burundi that was seeking to overthrow its government in Kigali.
The latest escalation of the conflict has sparked international criticism of Rwanda and repeated calls for a ceasefire. Rwanda has long denied supporting M23 and says it is defending itself. The DRC denies the allegations and accuses Rwanda of using M23 to pillage valuable minerals.
G7 ministers condemn Rwandan-backed offensive in east DRC
Daily life tentatively resumes in Goma after intense fighting that led to human rights violations
Washington — Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) rich democracies on Saturday strongly condemned a major offensive by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and urged M23 and the Rwanda Defence Force to halt their offensive.
In a statement released by Canada, which holds the G7 presidency, the foreign ministers said they were particularly concerned about the capture of Minova, Sake and Goma, and urged the parties to protect civilians.
“This offensive constitutes a flagrant disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC,” the ministers said, citing a big increase in displaced civilians and worsening humanitarian conditions.
Reuters earlier reported that there were 773 bodies in hospital morgues in and around the eastern city of Goma as of January 30 after last week’s offensive by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels, the DRC’s health ministry said on Saturday.
Daily life was tentatively resuming in Goma on Saturday after intense fighting that led to human rights violations including summary executions, the bombing of displacement camps, and reports of gang rape and other sexual violence, according to the UN.
M23 has been intent on showing it can restore order and govern. Power and water, which were cut for days, have been partially restored, while residents were told school would resume and displaced people would be allowed to return home. Markets reopened, though food remained scarce, with many stalls empty. One customer said mobile internet was still down.
Three humanitarian sources said people were leaving displacement camps. Corneille Nangaa, head of the political coalition backing the M23, Alliance Fleuve Congo, said people were leaving because roads had reopened. The coalition’s aim was to facilitate their return home “as soon as conditions allow”.
“We are going to ask all these NGOs for their support [with this], but the challenge is to do everything, to move from humanitarian aid to development,” Nangaa said on Friday.
Fighting appeared to have stalled on Saturday after the army pushed back.
Local civil society leader Justin Mulindangabo said the DRC’s army had taken back the villages of Mukwija, Shanje, Numbi and Nyamasasa and other localities in Kalehe territory, about halfway between Goma and Bukavu. Mulindangabo, who lives in Kavumu, a town 35km north of Bukavu, said residents there were resuming daily life.
Another civil society source said there was no fighting in Kalehe on Saturday morning. A local official said the army had strengthened its position in Kalehe and retaken several villages, including Mukwija, though fighting was continuing elsewhere.
The DRC army did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
Burundi, which shares a border with both Rwanda and the DRC, has been reinforcing Congolese forces in South Kivu and elsewhere.
On Friday, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye warned he would retaliate against any Rwandan encroachment into his country and “generalisation” of the conflict.
Rwanda’s foreign affairs minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, said on Saturday it was Burundi that was seeking to overthrow its government in Kigali.
The latest escalation of the conflict has sparked international criticism of Rwanda and repeated calls for a ceasefire. Rwanda has long denied supporting M23 and says it is defending itself. The DRC denies the allegations and accuses Rwanda of using M23 to pillage valuable minerals.
Reuters
How DRC conflict greases Rwanda’s economy
Rwanda slams criticism of east Congo offensive as rebels push south
RYAN CUMMINGS: Are Ramaphosa and Kagame moving towards démarche or detente?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.