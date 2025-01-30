Devout Hindus take holy dip a day after dozens died in stampede

Bathing was delayed over 12 hours after a deadly stampede occurred at a Hindu festival celebrated only once every 144 years at Prayagraj (Allahabad). Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ELKE SCHOLIERS
Prayagraj, India — Millions of devout Hindus thronged the northern Indian city of Prayagraj on Thursday for the Maha Kumbh festival, a day after dozens died in a stampede in the holy centre on the most auspicious day of the six-week event.
Train and bus stations in the city saw a surge in crowds as people continued to arrive for the festival, though some devotees remained nervous after the deadly crush.
Krishna Soni, a student from the western state of Rajasthan’s Bikaner city, and his family of eight linked themselves together with string to ensure they would not lose each other in the massive crowd.
“We are walking very carefully and trying to avoid the crowded areas,” he told Reuters.
Police said 30 people were killed on Wednesday in the stampede at the world’s biggest gathering of humanity and 60 were injured, but sources said the death toll was more than 50 and a Reuters witness counted at least 39 bodies in the morgue.
Police officers, however, stuck by the official toll.
“Many people die here every day due to various reasons so those extra dead bodies could have been from other cases... The injured are totally out of danger,” senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna told Reuters.
Authorities have ordered a probe into the incident, which occurred when people surged towards the confluence of three sacred rivers — Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, believed to flow underground — to take a dip.
Harsh Kumar, the retired judge heading the probe panel, told news agency ANI: “We are expected to submit the report within a month.”
On Wednesday, more than 76-million people took what is called a “royal dip” — taken on days considered more sacred — in the river waters until 8pm.
Devout Hindus believe taking a dip at the river confluence absolves them of sins, and during the Kumbh also brings salvation from the cycle of birth and death.
Three more “royal dips”, which attract large crowds, are scheduled before the festival ends on February 26.
On Thursday, more than 9-million people took a holy dip by 10am, officials said, but the situation remained “under control”.
New steps would be taken to prevent such incidents, they said.
“We will be dividing the entire area into many more sectors, which will have additional forces,” Krishna said, adding that devotees would also be requested to go to other banks instead of coming only to the confluence.
The Kumbh Mela — held every 12 years — is expected to draw about 400-million devotees in 2025, officials estimate. The Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, by comparison, drew 1.8-million people last year.
Opposition leaders and newspaper editorials have blamed the stampede on mismanagement and called for better crowd planning to prevent such incidents.
The festival is taking place at a 4,000 hectare temporary city created for the purpose on the river banks — the size of 7,500 football fields.
About 150,000 tents have been erected to accommodate devotees, along with almost an equal number of toilets.
