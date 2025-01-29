Trump reverses federal funding freeze ahead of court hearing

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Elizabeth Frantz
Washington — President Donald Trump’s administration abandoned its proposed freeze on hundreds of billions of dollars in federal domestic aid on Wednesday in the face of legal setbacks and widespread opposition, though officials said they still planned to block funding for activities opposed by Trump.
In a whipsaw reversal to a policy unveiled with little explanation late on Monday night, the White House budget office told federal agencies it was rescinding a memo that had ordered the pause in grant and loan payments.
The administration had said the freeze was intended to provide time to review and halt funds activities that Trump has sought to quash since returning to office, such as diversity and green energy programmes and much foreign aid.
A White House official said agencies still aim to eliminate that funding, though it is not clear whether they are authorised to do so by law.
The new order came shortly before a federal court hearing on a lawsuit filed by Democratic state attorneys general trying to stop the freeze.
US district judge John McConnell said he was inclined to temporarily block the administration’s aid freeze, though he did not immediately do so.
The freeze was already blocked temporarily by another federal judge in Washington, who is handling a different legal challenge filed by several advocacy groups.
At a White House event, Trump said his administration has already identified and defunded unnecessary foreign aid programmes.
“We are merely looking at big parts of the bureaucracy where there has been waste and abuse,” he said.
The proposed spending freeze threw the government into turmoil and disrupted payments to medical and childcare providers before it was temporarily blocked by a federal judge.
The reversal is the latest head-spinning move for a president who has pushed boundaries since taking office on January 20. He has halted wide swathes of foreign aid, pardoned supporters who attacked US Capitol police and offered buyouts to thin the ranks of public service workers.
Guantánamo Bay
At the White House, Trump said he would order 30,000 beds prepared at the Guantánamo Bay, Cuba military prison to handle migrants being deported as part of his immigration crackdown.
The White House said Trump would target pro-Palestinian student protesters for deportation as well by revoking their student visas, in a sign that people who are in the country legally could be targeted for their political views. Trump has been a vocal supporter of Israel during its war with Hamas.
Democrats in Congress say Trump has repeatedly broken the law since returning to power, but his Republican allies have shown little interest so far in defying him.
The Republican-controlled Senate has confirmed all of his appointees so far, even defense secretary Pete Hegseth who squeaked by in a 51-50 vote. Hegseth has moved aggressively to implement Trump’s agenda by banning transgender troops and diversity programmes.
On Wednesday, he revoked security protections for Mark Milley, who served as the top US military official during Trump’s first 2017-2021 term in office before emerging as a prominent critic.
In a confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Trump’s pick for health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, came under attack for his anti-vaccine views. But most Republicans at the hearing appeared to support him.
Trump’s pick for commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, faced a largely friendly reception from legislators as he echoed the president’s support for tariffs and his complaints about Canada’s trade practices.
Republican legislators said they were unfazed by Trump’s attempt to freeze federal aid, even though that would undercut Congress’ control over the $6.75-trillion federal budget.
“I, for one, am glad to have a president in the White House who is delivering on his promise to get our fiscal house in order,” said Tom Emmer, the No 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, at a retreat in Miami.
Medical payments that had been disrupted by Trump’s freeze had resumed on Wednesday, according to an association of state agencies.
However, the payment system for housing authorities was still not functioning, said Democratic senator Patty Murray.
High-ranking Republicans and Democrats in Congress who oversee federal budgets and spending on Wednesday applauded the Trump administration’s reversal.
Senate appropriations committee Chair Susan Collins, a Republican, said in a statement that “while it is not unusual for incoming administrations to review federal programmes and policies, this memo was overreaching and created unnecessary confusion and consternation”.
Murray said the Trump administration, “through a combination of sheer incompetence, cruel intentions and a wilful disregard of the law, caused real harm and chaos for millions over the span of the last 48 hours”.
Update: January 29 2025 This story has been updated with the latest developments.
Directive had paused federal loans, grants and other financial assistance, disrupting payments for medical and childcare providers
Update: January 29 2025
This story has been updated with the latest developments.
