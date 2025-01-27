World

Millions of Afghans live on ‘bread and tea’ after aid cuts, WFP says

The agency can only feed half of citizens in need after decreases and an impending freeze in US foreign funding, according to Hsiao-Wei Lee

27 January 2025 - 17:13
by Charlotte Greenfield
An Afghan woman and a girl walk in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan. File photo: REUTERS/ALI KHARA
Islamabad — The head of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan says the agency can only feed half the millions of Afghans in need after cuts in international aid and an impending freeze in US foreign funding.

Many people were living on just “bread and tea”, WFP country director Hsiao-Wei Lee said.

Afghanistan was tipped to the brink of economic crisis in 2021 as the Taliban took over and all development and security assistance to the country was frozen, with restrictions also placed on the banking sector.

Since then humanitarian aid — aimed at funding urgent needs through nonprofit organisations and bypassing government control — has filled some of the gap. But donors have been cutting steadily in recent years, concerned by Taliban restrictions on women, including their order that Afghan female NGO employees stop work, and competing global crises.

Lee said shortly before finishing her three-year term in Afghanistan that funding cuts had meant that about half the 15-million Afghans in acute need of food were not receiving rations during this year’s harsh winter.

“That’s over 6-million people who are probably eating one or two meals a day and it’s just bread and tea,” she said in an interview on Saturday. “Unfortunately this is what the situation looks like for so many that have been removed from assistance.”

Afghanistan’s humanitarian plan was only just over half funded in 2024, according to UN data, and aid officials have flagged fears this could fall further this year.

The US state department issued a “stop-work” order on Friday for all existing foreign assistance and paused new aid, according to a cable, after President Donald Trump ordered a pause to review if aid allocation was aligned with his foreign policy.

It was not immediately clear how that would affect Afghanistan’s humanitarian operations, which in 2024 were over 40% funded by the US, the largest donor.

“Any potential reduction in assistance for Afghanistan is concerning …whether it is assistance to WFP or another actor,” Lee said.

“The levels of need are just so high here in Afghanistan. I certainly hope that any decisions made, any implementation of decisions made take into consideration the needs of the people — the women, the children,” she said.

Western diplomats and humanitarian officials have said aid is dropping to Afghanistan in part due to global emergencies in Sudan, Ukraine and Gaza and due to concerns with Taliban restrictions on women.

Last week, the International Criminal Court prosecutor announced he had applied for arrest warrants for two Taliban leaders, including supreme spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, accusing them of the persecution of women and girls.

Lee said the operating environment had been a “rollercoaster” in the past three years, but that WFP was trying to prove to donors concerned about the plethora of restrictions on women that they were still reaching female beneficiaries and their children with aid.

Though the Taliban have said female Afghan NGO workers must stop work, many humanitarian organisations have said they have been granted exemptions, especially in areas such as health.

Lee said WFP had adapted and been able to reach women despite funding cuts and official restrictions.

Reuters

