World

Covid-19 ‘more likely’ to have emerged from a lab, says CIA

Recently asked to make a clear determination, the CIA remains uncertain about the pandemic’s origin

26 January 2025 - 15:43
by Erin Banco
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

New York — The CIA has assessed that the Covid-19 pandemic is “more likely” to have emerged from a lab rather than from nature, an agency spokesperson said on Saturday.

The agency had for years said it could not conclude whether Covid-19 was the result of a lab incident or it originated in nature.

But in the final weeks of the Biden administration, former CIA director William Burns asked CIA analysts and scientists to make a clear determination, stressing the pandemic’s historical significance, according to a senior US official.

The CIA says it has “low confidence” in its assessment that a “research-related origin of the Covid-19 pandemic is more likely” and notes in its statement that both scenarios — lab origin and natural origin — remain plausible.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was unclear the extent to which the agency has collected new intelligence on Covid-19’s origins and whether that new evidence was used to formulate the latest assessment.

China’s government says it supports and has taken part in research to determine Covid-19’s origin, and has accused Washington of politicising the matter, especially because of efforts by US intelligence agencies to investigate.

Beijing has said claims that a laboratory leak likely caused the pandemic have no credibility.

In an interview with Breitbart after his confirmation by the US Senate on Friday, CIA director John Ratcliffe said one of his first priorities was getting his agency to make a public assessment on the pandemic’s origins.

“That’s a day-one thing for me,” he said. “I’ve been on record as you know in saying I think our intelligence, our science, and our common sense all really dictate that the origins of Covid-19 was a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Reuters

WEF survey shows rise in social risks

Covid-19 heightened the vunerabilities from countries dependent on each other.
Opinion
13 hours ago

Global finance institutions need to reform, Ramaphosa tells WEF

Emerging economies need to access development finance on fair terms, president says
National
5 days ago

Donald Trump orders US exit from World Health Organisation

The US is by far the WHO’s biggest financial backer, contributing about 18% of its overall funding
World
5 days ago

Afrigen gets $6.2m grant to develop mRNA vaccine for Rift Valley fever

While the disease is of no concern in SA, work on the candidate shot is part of a strategy that is important to Africa, says CEO
National
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
DRC cuts ties with Rwanda as nine SA peacekeepers ...
World / Africa
2.
EXPLAINER: These are the issues Mozambique faces ...
World / Africa
3.
Covid-19 ‘more likely’ to have emerged from a ...
World
4.
Slovakia premier rejects calls to resign
World / Europe
5.
Trump tells Davos he will demand lower oil prices ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Western Cape programme reverses Covid-19 learning losses

National / Education

SA fighting an NHI war, Motsoaledi tells WEF

National

Donald Trump orders US exit from World Health Organisation

World / Americas

Afrigen gets $6.2m grant to develop mRNA vaccine for Rift Valley fever

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.