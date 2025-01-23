US withdrawal from Paris Agreement ‘a global setback’
Forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Dion George says the move could hinder anti-climate change goals
23 January 2025 - 16:10
The US’s second withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is an “abdication of the global responsibility” shared by nations, forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Dr Dion George said on Thursday.
“The US played an important role in the negotiation of the Paris Agreement, and the withdrawal is not only an abdication of the global responsibility that we all have to humankind but damaging to multilateralism, international law and carefully built trust between nations,” George said...
