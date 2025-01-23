The International Criminal Court. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Hague — The International Criminal Court’s (ICC’s) governing body said it regretted any attempts to undermine its independence after US moves to sanction the tribunal in protest at its arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister and former defence chief over the Gaza war.
The US House of Representatives voted for the sanctions this month after the ICC issued the arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant, over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict. Israel rejects the allegations.
On his first day in office this week, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order which reinstated an earlier executive order that could serve as a legal basis for sanctions against the ICC and its personnel. No specific sanctions have been announced yet.
The ICC’s governing body, known as the Assembly of States Parties, said sanctions against the court and its personnel — and anyone assisting them — could severely hamper ongoing investigations.
It said it “regrets any attempts to undermine the court’s independence, integrity and impartiality.”
The ICC is a permanent court that can prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression of the territory of member states or by their nationals.
The court has said its decision to pursue warrants against the Israeli officials was in line with its approach in all cases, based on an assessment by the prosecutor that there was enough evidence to proceed, and the view that seeking arrest warrants immediately could prevent ongoing crimes.
ICC’s governing body concerned by US sanction moves
Body hits out at ‘attempts to undermine the court’s independence, integrity and impartiality’
