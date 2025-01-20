A logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is seen inside the Congress Center in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Climate change is one of the top risks for the global economy in 2025, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Risks Report. Business Day TV caught up with Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson at the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos to discuss the role the private sector can play in addressing climate change.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: A view from WEF — climate change and the private sector
Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson at the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.