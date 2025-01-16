UK’s Starmer vows to put Ukraine in ‘strongest position’ against Russia

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in front of a damaged building ahead of talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: REUTERS/CARL COURT
Kyiv — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday he would give Ukraine the support it needed to put it in the strongest position to fight Russia in 2025, saying before talks in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky: “We mustn’t let up.”
In his first trip to Ukraine since becoming prime minister in July last year, Starmer was keen to underline Britain’s support for the nation just days before Donald Trump returns to power in the US.
His visit comes two days after German defence minister Boris Pistorius also travelled to the country, with European leaders weighing what security guarantees they can provide as part of any peace agreement that may be pushed by Trump.
Trump’s return to the White House has drawn concerns that a bid to end Moscow’s war could force Ukraine to cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future.
“It’s very important we ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position,” Starmer told reporters after visiting patients at a Kyiv hospital specialising in treating burns.
“And that’s why I’ve had such intense discussions with President Zelensky over the months that I’ve been prime minister and will again here in Ukraine.
“We’re a long way into this conflict. We mustn’t let up.”
As the war against Russia approaches its three-year mark, Ukraine is on the back foot on the front lines.
Ukrainian forces are suffering from manpower shortages and losing ground in the eastern Donetsk region as Russia’s troops continue their crawling advance there.
As Starmer met officials in Kyiv, a loud explosion was heard from Ukrainian air defence systems shooting down Russian drones.
Since Russia’s invasion in 2022, Britain has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine, with Starmer’s predecessors visiting Kyiv in the early days of their tenure.
It took a little longer for Starmer to make the trip, but he comes armed with a 100-year partnership with Kyiv to deepen security and cultural ties.
The treaty and political declaration aims to boost military co-operation to strengthen security in the Baltic Sea, Black Sea and Sea of Azov and deter Russian aggression.
The treaty will also cover areas such as energy, critical minerals and green steel production, Starmer’s office said.
“Putin’s ambition to wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure,” Starmer said in a statement. “Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level.”
Britain has provided £12.8-billion in support to Ukraine since in 2022, a sum dwarfed by Washington’s $63.5-billion in security assistance, underscoring the importance of Trump’s actions over Ukraine.
The partnership announced on Thursday, which provides £40-million for Ukraine’s economic recovery, includes additional support around grain verification and trade with Ukraine’s thriving technology sector that has produced battle-ready equipment.
Reuters
