Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen gives a statement ahead of a Summit of the Baltic Sea NATO countries at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on January 14 2025. Picture: Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS
Copenhagen — Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called business leaders to a meeting on Thursday after US president-elect Donald Trump last week refused to rule out military or economic action to take control of Greenland.
Trump said it was an “absolute necessity” for the US to take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, and suggested he would impose tariffs on Denmark if it resists his offer to buy the vast Arctic island.
Frederiksen told Trump in a 45-minute phone conversation on Wednesday that it was up to Greenland to decide its future and that Denmark is willing to do more to strengthen security in the Arctic.
She also emphasised that Danish companies contribute to growth and jobs in the US and that the EU and the US have a common interest in increased trade.
The CEO of Danish obesity and diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, will participate in the meeting, the company said on Thursday.
Denmark is also home to other global companies such as brewer Carlsberg, toymaker Lego, jewellery maker Pandora and wind turbine maker Vestas.
“It’s important that we have a good and constructive dialogue with the Danish business community. In a time of geopolitical tensions, we must seek dialogue and co-operation,” minister for trade and industry Morten Bodskov said in a statement.
The ministry declined to give any detail on the time for the meeting or who was invited.
After Frederiksen’s conversation with Trump, foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen also called members of the foreign policy committee to a meeting on Thursday.
Denmark’s prime minister summons business leaders after Trump’s Greenland threat
America’s president-elect saying it’s an “absolute necessity” for the US to take control of Greenland causes a stir
Copenhagen — Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called business leaders to a meeting on Thursday after US president-elect Donald Trump last week refused to rule out military or economic action to take control of Greenland.
Trump said it was an “absolute necessity” for the US to take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, and suggested he would impose tariffs on Denmark if it resists his offer to buy the vast Arctic island.
Frederiksen told Trump in a 45-minute phone conversation on Wednesday that it was up to Greenland to decide its future and that Denmark is willing to do more to strengthen security in the Arctic.
She also emphasised that Danish companies contribute to growth and jobs in the US and that the EU and the US have a common interest in increased trade.
The CEO of Danish obesity and diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, will participate in the meeting, the company said on Thursday.
Denmark is also home to other global companies such as brewer Carlsberg, toymaker Lego, jewellery maker Pandora and wind turbine maker Vestas.
“It’s important that we have a good and constructive dialogue with the Danish business community. In a time of geopolitical tensions, we must seek dialogue and co-operation,” minister for trade and industry Morten Bodskov said in a statement.
The ministry declined to give any detail on the time for the meeting or who was invited.
After Frederiksen’s conversation with Trump, foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen also called members of the foreign policy committee to a meeting on Thursday.
Reuters
Denmark says Greenland may become independent but not a US state
Trump refuses to rule out force to take Panama Canal and Greenland
NEWS ANALYSIS: Trump previews combative foreign policy with threats to Panama, Greenland
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.