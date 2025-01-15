World

Erdogan says Turkey can ‘crush’ all terrorists in Syria

Turkish President says Kurdish YPG militia must lay down arms or face consequences

15 January 2025 - 15:34
by Huseyin Hayatsever
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. Picture: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. Picture: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE

Ankara — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Wednesday Turkey had the power and ability to “crush” all terrorists in Syria, including Islamic State and Kurdish militants, while urging all countries to “take their hands off” Syria.

Since last month’s fall of Bashar al-Assad, Turkey has said repeatedly it was time for the Kurdish YPG militia to disband. Ankara considers the group, which spearheads the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a terrorist organisation.

Ankara has said the new Syrian administration must be given an opportunity to address the YPG presence, but also threatened to mount a new cross-border operation against the militia based in northeast Syria if its demands aren’t met.

Speaking in parliament, Erdogan said the YPG was the biggest problem in Syria now, and added that the group would not be able to escape its inevitable end unless it lays down its arms.

“Regarding fabricated excuses like Islamic State, these have no convincing side any more,” Erdogan said, referring to the US position that the YPG was a key partner against Islamic State in Syria and that it plays a vital role guarding prison camps where the Islamist militants are kept.

“If there is really a fear of the Islamic State threat in Syria and the region, the biggest power that has the will and power to resolve this issue is Turkey,” he said.

“Everyone should take their hands off Syria and we, along with our Syrian siblings, will crush the heads of Islamic State, the YPG and other terrorist organisations in a short time.”

Turkey has repeatedly asked the US halt support for the SDF, and has said the new administration in Syria had offered to take over the management of the prisons.

Reuters

Six EU nations call for temporary Syria sanctions relief

Foreign ministers set to discuss easing sanctions on Syria at a meeting in Brussels on January 27
World
2 days ago

Gaza ceasefire still elusive as negotiators try to hammer out deal

Officials from mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US as well as Israel and Hamas say a truce is closer than ever, but…
World
1 hour ago

Gaza ceasefire deal ‘close’ as Doha talks resume

Negotiators closest yet to a deal, says Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari
World
1 day ago

EU to consider ending Syria sanctions at month’s end

Foreign ministers will meet in Brussels on January 27 to decide how to relax bars, says foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas
World
2 days ago

North Korean soldiers resort to suicide tactics, says Ukraine

Evidence mounts that some soldiers kill themselves before capture
World
23 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump defence pick Pete Hegseth under fire at ...
World / Americas
2.
North Korean soldiers resort to suicide tactics, ...
World
3.
Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF wants to extend president’s ...
World / Africa
4.
UK poll shows Farage in close second behind ...
World / Europe
5.
Trump says he will create new agency to collect ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Six EU nations call for temporary Syria sanctions relief

World / Middle East

Gaza ceasefire still elusive as negotiators try to hammer out deal

World / Middle East

Gaza ceasefire deal ‘close’ as Doha talks resume

World

EU to consider ending Syria sanctions at month’s end

World / Middle East

North Korean soldiers resort to suicide tactics, says Ukraine

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.