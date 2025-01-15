Erdogan says Turkey can ‘crush’ all terrorists in Syria

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. Picture: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE
Ankara — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Wednesday Turkey had the power and ability to “crush” all terrorists in Syria, including Islamic State and Kurdish militants, while urging all countries to “take their hands off” Syria.
Since last month’s fall of Bashar al-Assad, Turkey has said repeatedly it was time for the Kurdish YPG militia to disband. Ankara considers the group, which spearheads the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a terrorist organisation.
Ankara has said the new Syrian administration must be given an opportunity to address the YPG presence, but also threatened to mount a new cross-border operation against the militia based in northeast Syria if its demands aren’t met.
Speaking in parliament, Erdogan said the YPG was the biggest problem in Syria now, and added that the group would not be able to escape its inevitable end unless it lays down its arms.
“Regarding fabricated excuses like Islamic State, these have no convincing side any more,” Erdogan said, referring to the US position that the YPG was a key partner against Islamic State in Syria and that it plays a vital role guarding prison camps where the Islamist militants are kept.
“If there is really a fear of the Islamic State threat in Syria and the region, the biggest power that has the will and power to resolve this issue is Turkey,” he said.
“Everyone should take their hands off Syria and we, along with our Syrian siblings, will crush the heads of Islamic State, the YPG and other terrorist organisations in a short time.”
Turkey has repeatedly asked the US halt support for the SDF, and has said the new administration in Syria had offered to take over the management of the prisons.
Reuters
