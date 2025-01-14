Gaza ceasefire deal ‘close’ as Doha talks resume

A Palestinian man walks in Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah. File photo: MOHAMMED TOROKMAN/REUTERS
Doha/Cairo/Jerusalem — Negotiators were meeting in Qatar on Tuesday hoping to finalise details of a plan to end the war in Gaza, after US President Joe Biden indicated a ceasefire and hostage release deal was imminent.
Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told a news conference that talks on the final details were under way and this was the closest point to a deal reached over the past months.
Hamas said the talks had reached the final steps and that it hoped this round of negotiations would lead to a deal. A Palestinian source close to the talks said he expected the deal to be finalised on Tuesday if “all goes well”.
An Israeli official said that talks had reached a critical phase though some details needed to be hammered out: “We are close, we are not there yet.”
Qatari mediators had given Israel and Hamas a final draft of a text for a ceasefire and release of hostages agreement on Monday, an official briefed on the negotiations said, after what he described as a midnight breakthrough in talks in Doha.
US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Biden’s envoy Brett McGurk have both attended the talks hosted by Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Israel is represented by David Barnea, director of spy service Mossad, and Ronen Bar, director of the Shin Bet internal security agency.
“The deal … would free the hostages, halt the fighting, provide security to Israel and allow us to significantly surge humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians who suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started,” Biden said on Monday.
If successful, the phased ceasefire — capping over a year of start-and-stop talks — could halt fighting that has left Gaza in ruins, killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, made most of Gaza’s population homeless and is still killing dozens a day.
That in turn could ease tensions across the wider Middle East, where the war has fuelled conflict in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, and raised fears of all-out war between Israel and Iran.
Israel would recover hostages from among about 100 who still remain in captivity from the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas that precipitated the war, in return for freeing Palestinian detainees.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the ball was in the court of Hamas. He is due to present a postwar plan for Gaza on Tuesday, Axios reported.
An Israeli official said the deal’s first stage would see the release of 33 hostages, including children, women including some female soldiers, men above 50, and the wounded and sick. Israel would gradually and partially withdraw some of its forces.
The Palestinian source said Israel would free 1,000 Palestinian prisoners during the first phase, which would last for 60 days.
Israel launched its assault in Gaza after Hamas-led fighters stormed across its borders on October 7 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies, shattering the myth that the country is invincible.
Since then, Israeli forces have killed more than 46,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.
Only one ceasefire has been held so far, lasting for a single week in November 2023, during which about half of the hostages, including most women, children and foreign labourers, were freed in return for Palestinian detainees.
Both sides have been committed in principle for months to the prospect of a ceasefire accompanied by a swap of remaining hostages for detainees. But all previous talks foundered over the steps that would follow, with Hamas rejecting any deal that stopped short of bringing a permanent end to the war, while Israel said it would not end the war until Hamas is dismantled.
Fighting has meanwhile raged on, focused in recent months on Gaza’s northern edge where Israel says its forces are trying to prevent Hamas from regrouping and Palestinians say the Israelis are trying to permanently depopulate a buffer zone. Nightly Israeli strikes have continued across the enclave.
Gaza health officials said on Tuesday Israeli strikes killed at least 27 Palestinians in the past day, including one Gazan journalist. One of those attacks killed 10 people in a house in Khan Younis south of the enclave. Another killed nine people in a tent encampment in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza.
The Israeli military made no immediate comment.
Trump’s January 20 inauguration is now widely seen as a de facto deadline for a ceasefire agreement. Trump has said there would be “hell to pay” unless hostages held by Hamas are freed before he takes office, while Biden has also called for a final push for a deal before he leaves.
Blinken said negotiators wanted to make sure Trump would continue to back the deal on the table, which made the presence of Trump’s Middle East envoy Witkoff alongside Biden administration officials “critical”.
Gaza ceasefire deal ‘close’ as Doha talks resume
Negotiators closest yet to a deal, says Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari
Doha/Cairo/Jerusalem — Negotiators were meeting in Qatar on Tuesday hoping to finalise details of a plan to end the war in Gaza, after US President Joe Biden indicated a ceasefire and hostage release deal was imminent.
Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told a news conference that talks on the final details were under way and this was the closest point to a deal reached over the past months.
Hamas said the talks had reached the final steps and that it hoped this round of negotiations would lead to a deal. A Palestinian source close to the talks said he expected the deal to be finalised on Tuesday if “all goes well”.
An Israeli official said that talks had reached a critical phase though some details needed to be hammered out: “We are close, we are not there yet.”
Qatari mediators had given Israel and Hamas a final draft of a text for a ceasefire and release of hostages agreement on Monday, an official briefed on the negotiations said, after what he described as a midnight breakthrough in talks in Doha.
US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Biden’s envoy Brett McGurk have both attended the talks hosted by Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Israel is represented by David Barnea, director of spy service Mossad, and Ronen Bar, director of the Shin Bet internal security agency.
“The deal … would free the hostages, halt the fighting, provide security to Israel and allow us to significantly surge humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians who suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started,” Biden said on Monday.
If successful, the phased ceasefire — capping over a year of start-and-stop talks — could halt fighting that has left Gaza in ruins, killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, made most of Gaza’s population homeless and is still killing dozens a day.
That in turn could ease tensions across the wider Middle East, where the war has fuelled conflict in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, and raised fears of all-out war between Israel and Iran.
Israel would recover hostages from among about 100 who still remain in captivity from the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas that precipitated the war, in return for freeing Palestinian detainees.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the ball was in the court of Hamas. He is due to present a postwar plan for Gaza on Tuesday, Axios reported.
An Israeli official said the deal’s first stage would see the release of 33 hostages, including children, women including some female soldiers, men above 50, and the wounded and sick. Israel would gradually and partially withdraw some of its forces.
The Palestinian source said Israel would free 1,000 Palestinian prisoners during the first phase, which would last for 60 days.
Israel launched its assault in Gaza after Hamas-led fighters stormed across its borders on October 7 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies, shattering the myth that the country is invincible.
Since then, Israeli forces have killed more than 46,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.
Only one ceasefire has been held so far, lasting for a single week in November 2023, during which about half of the hostages, including most women, children and foreign labourers, were freed in return for Palestinian detainees.
Both sides have been committed in principle for months to the prospect of a ceasefire accompanied by a swap of remaining hostages for detainees. But all previous talks foundered over the steps that would follow, with Hamas rejecting any deal that stopped short of bringing a permanent end to the war, while Israel said it would not end the war until Hamas is dismantled.
Fighting has meanwhile raged on, focused in recent months on Gaza’s northern edge where Israel says its forces are trying to prevent Hamas from regrouping and Palestinians say the Israelis are trying to permanently depopulate a buffer zone. Nightly Israeli strikes have continued across the enclave.
Gaza health officials said on Tuesday Israeli strikes killed at least 27 Palestinians in the past day, including one Gazan journalist. One of those attacks killed 10 people in a house in Khan Younis south of the enclave. Another killed nine people in a tent encampment in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza.
The Israeli military made no immediate comment.
Trump’s January 20 inauguration is now widely seen as a de facto deadline for a ceasefire agreement. Trump has said there would be “hell to pay” unless hostages held by Hamas are freed before he takes office, while Biden has also called for a final push for a deal before he leaves.
Blinken said negotiators wanted to make sure Trump would continue to back the deal on the table, which made the presence of Trump’s Middle East envoy Witkoff alongside Biden administration officials “critical”.
Reuters
Biden and Netanyahu discuss Gaza ceasefire and hostages in call
Israel and Hamas receive final draft of Gaza truce deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.