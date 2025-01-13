World

Projected air traffic growth runs counter to climate goals, study shows

Limiting airport infrastructure and corporate travel proposed as steps to tame fast-growing air travel

13 January 2025 - 15:23
by Joanna Plucinska
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Air passengers numbers are projected to more than double by 2050, a study shows. Picture: 123RF
Air passengers numbers are projected to more than double by 2050, a study shows. Picture: 123RF

Dublin — Air passengers numbers are projected to more than double by 2050, boosting fuel demand and undermining the aviation industry’s efforts to cut emissions, a study by climate advocacy group Transport and Environment suggested on Monday.

As industry leaders meet at an annual finance conference this week in Dublin where many plane sales are expected, the Brussels-based group urged the EU to take steps to rein in the sector’s growth.

“It’s time to come back down to earth and put an end to this addiction to growth,” Jo Dardenne, the group’s aviation director, told Reuters.

Steps to tame fast-growing air travel could include limiting airport infrastructure growth and corporate travel while increasing taxation, the report said.

The airline industry, which generates about 2.5% of global carbon emissions, has vowed to use more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in a bid to reduce emissions and reach net zero by 2050.

But scant supply and prices up to five times higher than traditional jet fuel mean little of the greener fuel is used.

Monday’s report said industry fuel use was forecast to rise 59% by 2050 from 2019 levels as passenger numbers increase.

With plane makers Airbus and Boeing projecting high growth in coming years and more planes in the sky, emissions are set to increase, despite more efficient jets and use of SAF.

“The more they grow, the further away they move from it,” said Dardenne. “At this rate, they will still be burning two billion barrels of oil a year in 2050, despite using SAF.”

Airbus and Boeing did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The industry has repeatedly rebuffed calls to curtail growth, saying the sector is essential to economic development and global connectivity.

“Instead of speculative and selective projections decades into the future, the focus should be on implementing tangible solutions today,” a spokesperson for trade body Airlines for Europe told Reuters in response to the report.

Such solutions would lower the impact of aviation and preserve benefits, the spokesperson added.

Reuters

Judge slams American Airlines’ ‘incestuous’ ties with BlackRock

Court ruling appears to be the first of its kind amid growing backlash to an uptick in socially-conscious investing
Companies
1 day ago

Airbus faces financial bill after year end delivery crunch

Hampered by weak supply chains, aircraft makers cough up for cosmetic defects or pay for extra maintenance
Companies
6 days ago

US fines JetBlue for chronically delayed flights

Airline agrees to provide vouchers for passengers for future flight cancellations or delays
Companies
1 week ago

Airbus jet deliveries just short of target

The aircraft maker notionally delivered more than 122 planes in December, bringing the total for the year to more than 765
Companies
1 week ago

Global airlines upbeat on growth despite supply chain issues

IATA chief says suppliers appear to be benefiting from the problems they had caused
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
California governor says fires likely to be ...
World / Americas
2.
Biden and Netanyahu discuss Gaza ceasefire and ...
World / Americas
3.
How one California man tried saving his block ...
World / Americas
4.
Venezuelan general slams new sanctions and R25m ...
World / Americas
5.
Trump prosecutor Jack Smith resigns from justice ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

South Korea extends Boeing 737-800 inspections following fatal crash

World / Asia

South Korean air crash experts slam solid obstacle in path of skidding plane

World / Asia

Search for MH370 wreckage to resume 10 years after vanishing

World / Asia

Airlines dither about switching to green jet fuel, study says

World

Airlines divert flights after Iran bombards Israel with missiles

World

Brazilian airline sets sights on aircraft from China’s Comac

World / Americas

Brazil’s tinkering to meet fiscal target threatens to dent credibility

World / Americas

Delta Air takes legal route over CrowdStrike outage

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.