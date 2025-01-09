World

Pope ramping up criticism of Israel

Roman pontiff describes situation in Gaza as shameful, references child deaths caused by winter cold

09 January 2025 - 15:12
by Joshua McElwee
Pope Francis. Picture: VATICAN MEDIA/SIMONE RISOLUTI/­HANDOUT via REUTERS
Vatican City — Pope Francis on Thursday stepped up his recent criticisms of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, calling the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave “very serious and shameful”.

In a yearly address to diplomats delivered on his behalf by an aide, Francis appeared to reference deaths caused by winter cold in Gaza, where there is almost no electricity.

“We cannot in any way accept the bombing of civilians,” the text said.

“We cannot accept that children are freezing to death because hospitals have been destroyed or a country’s energy network has been hit.”

The pope was present for the address but asked an aide to read it for him as he is recovering from a cold.

Reuters

